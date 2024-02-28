Aisha Rainford Elected As President of the Jamaican Women of Florida 2024

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) proudly announces the election of Aisha Rainford as its new President. The election took place during the association’s Annual General Meeting on Saturday, February 17, in Pembroke Pines. Mrs. Rainford, previously served as Vice President of the organization.

With a distinguished career spanning community involvement, philanthropy, and corporate leadership, Aisha Rainford is set to bring her wealth of experience to the forefront of JWOF. A proud Jamaican, Mrs. Rainford has been an advocate for positive change within her community. In addition, Aisha is a supporter of education through initiatives such as the Aisha King-Rainford Scholarship at the University of the West Indies.

In her new role, Aisha Rainford aims to continue fostering the empowerment of Jamaican women and girls in Jamaica and Florida.

“I am deeply honored to serve as the President of the Jamaican Women of Florida,” said Aisha Rainford. “This role is a commitment to uphold the values of service and leadership that JWOF stands for. Together, with the new Board, we will strive to make a significant impact in our community and beyond.”

New Board of Directors-Elect

The Board for the upcoming term includes Michelle Williamson as Vice President, Noya Hastings-Ritchie as Secretary, Pauline Foster as Treasurer, Natasha Wright as NextGen Director, Debbie Dickinson as Director-at-Large Legal and Caren Muir as Director-at-Large General.

The new Board will be officially inducted at JWOF’s annual Women’s Empowerment Conference and Scholarship Luncheon to be held on March 23, 2024.

Rainford’s election marks a new chapter in the history of JWOF. Especially, as the association continues to champion the cause of Jamaican women in Florida. With her leadership, JWOF is poised to achieve greater heights in community service, education, and empowerment.

Aisha Rainford is the Vice President of the Global Privacy Program at American Express. Aisha currently lives in Plantation, Florida with her husband Ryan and daughter Jasmin.