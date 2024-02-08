Jamaican Women of Florida Hosts Empowering Women’s Conference in Celebration of Women’s History Month

MIAMI– The Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) is thrilled to announce its upcoming Women’s Empowerment Conference to be held on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Marriott Harbor Bay Resort & Spa from 8:30 am to 4 pm. This event, taking place during Women’s History Month, is designed to inspire, empower, and celebrate the achievements of women, with a special focus on the contributions of Jamaican women. Celebrating its 11th year, JWOF continues to make significant strides in community outreach, education, and mentorship.

Conference Speaker Lineup

This year’s conference will feature an impressive lineup of speakers. Speakers include Dr. Camelia Lawrence, Tessanne Chin, Cindy Breakspeare, and Sara Misir. These speakers have made remarkable contributions in their respective fields. The event will be emceed by Cathy Goodall, an acclaimed international speaker known for her dynamic and engaging presence.

Janice McIntosh, President of JWOF, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “This conference is a testament to the strength, resilience, and power of women. As we celebrate Women’s History Month and JWOF’s 11th anniversary, we are reminded of the incredible impact women have on our world. We are proud to provide a platform for empowerment and inspiration, and we invite everyone to join us in this celebration.”

JWOF Community Support

JWOF has a long history of supporting local and international charities, demonstrating its commitment to giving back to the community. Recently, the organization donated US$12,000 towards a transition home for residents of Melody House, a Home for Girls, assisting after they reach 18 years old. Additionally, JWOF actively supports local initiatives such as Food for the Poor, Broward Diaper Drive, and Feeding the Homeless. Plus, Women in Distress, and the Broward Suit Drive.

The Women’s Empowerment Conference is an opportunity for individuals to come together and learn from influential speakers. Best of all, support a worthy cause.

JWOF invites attendees to reserve their seats early and to consider donating to support its ongoing efforts in education, mentorship, and community service.

To learn more about the Jamaican Women of Florida, please visit JWOF-WEC2024.com. For inquiries, contact JWOF at [email protected].

Join them in making a difference, empowering women, and celebrating the extraordinary achievements of Jamaican women in Florida and beyond.