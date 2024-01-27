Local News

Commissioner Marlon Bolton Champions City Program to Help Tamarac Residents Behind on Mortgage Payments

Tamarac Residents Behind on Mortgage Payments

TAMARAC – During the January 24, 2024, Commission Meeting, Commissioner Marlon Bolton urged the Tamarac City Commission to expand the City’s assistance program to help residents who are struggling to keep up with their mortgage payments. Bolton proposed using remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide mortgage assistance, building on the existing Rental Gap Assistance program.

Tamarac Residents Behind on Mortgage PaymentsBolton says, “the Rental Gap program has only seen 13 applicants for rental assistance, with only 2 successful recipients, so he believes that broadening the scope of service will provide crucial support to homeowners in need as well. “

Mayor Michelle Gomez, Vice Mayor Morey Wright and Commissioner Kicia Daniel joined Bolton in supporting the initiative, emphasizing the importance of helping residents facing financial hardship.

However, Commissioner Elvin Villalobos expressed concerns that some individuals might take advantage of the program by intentionally falling behind on their mortgage payments. Bolton countered that the city follows strict federal guidelines to ensure funds are released to those who genuinely need assistance.

Marlon Bolton Hosts 3rd Caribbean Youth Delegation Summit in Broward County
Commissioner Marlon Bolton

“We must step up and support our residents who are struggling to keep their homes,” Bolton said. “It’s our responsibility to utilize these funds to make a tangible difference in the lives of our community members.”

At the request of Commissioner Bolton, the commission will also explore a proposal with further recommendations from city staff on ways to address the rising costs of Condominium and HOA fees by providing residents with help to ease the financial burden. Mayor Gomez agreed. 

 

