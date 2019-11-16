Jamaican Billionaire to be Honored at CARAH Awards in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Hon. Michael Lee-Chin, O.J. will receive the Marcus Garvey Lifetime Achievement Award at the 26th Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Awards Gala, on November 22nd, organized by the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS).

Hon. Michael Lee-Chin O.J.

The Jamaican-born businessman is best known for his groundbreaking role in purchasing and building a small investment firm AIC Limited into one of the largest mutual fund companies in Canada.

Listed in Forbes Magazine’s annual ranking of the World’s Billionaires in 2001, Mr. Lee-Chin has invested in Jamaica and the Caribbean through Portland Holdings a privately held investment company which owns a collection of diversified businesses.

A noted philanthropist and recipient of several awards, Mr. Lee-Chin now serves as a Chairman of the Economic Growth Council of the Government of Jamaica.

Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Awards Honorees