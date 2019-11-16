Jamaican Billionaire to be Honored at CARAH Awards in Washington, DC
Prestigious Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Awards Gala – November 22nd
WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Hon. Michael Lee-Chin, O.J. will receive the Marcus Garvey Lifetime Achievement Award at the 26th Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Awards Gala, on November 22nd, organized by the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS).
Hon. Michael Lee-Chin O.J.
The Jamaican-born businessman is best known for his groundbreaking role in purchasing and building a small investment firm AIC Limited into one of the largest mutual fund companies in Canada.
Listed in Forbes Magazine’s annual ranking of the World’s Billionaires in 2001, Mr. Lee-Chin has invested in Jamaica and the Caribbean through Portland Holdings a privately held investment company which owns a collection of diversified businesses.
A noted philanthropist and recipient of several awards, Mr. Lee-Chin now serves as a Chairman of the Economic Growth Council of the Government of Jamaica.
Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Awards Honorees
Other honorees for awards include Professor Dr. Kingsley Chin, MD (Excellence in Medicine Award), Roy ‘Gramps’ Morgan (Outstanding Contribution to Reggae Music Award), and Donnette A. Cooper, Esq. (Forerunner Award) of Jamaican heritage; as well as Haiti’s Evens Charles (Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award), Martinique born Euzhan Palcy (Luminary Award), Trinidad & Tobago’s Winnette Mc-Intosh Ambrose, Ph.D. (Trailblazer Award), Dominica-born USVI-raised Erwin Raphael (Outstanding Contribution to Corporate America Award) and Guyana’s Andre Fenton, Ph.D. (Vanguard Award).
Connect
Connect with us on the following social media platforms.