The Caribbean Bar Association set to celebrate its annual awards gala

Juliet Roulhac, Esq among honorees at Caribbean Bar Association’s Annual Awards Gala

MIAMI – On Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., the Caribbean Bar Association (“CBA”) will celebrate its 21st Annual Scholarship and Awards Gala at the Conrad Miami, 1395 Brickell Avenue, Miami.

The Gala is the largest fundraiser for the CBA’s Scholarship Program, which funds paid judicial and public interest legal internships for law students in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and also provides a platform to honor outstanding individuals and businesses for their contributions to the legal and Caribbean-American communities.

The Gala will begin with a cocktail reception followed by our award presentations, dinner, entertainment, and dancing.

The theme for this year’s Gala is “Servant Leadership: We Rise by Lifting Others.”

During the evening, we will highlight the CBA’s legal and community partnerships and initiatives throughout the past year, honor our scholarship recipients and celebrate individuals and organizations who partner within and serve communities on local, national, and international levels to provide assistance to and support for the Caribbean-American community.

“The CBA executive board and our members exemplify what it means to be a servant leader. We are truly proud to be an organization that hones the skills of amazing Caribbean-American attorneys that have gone on and made an even greater impact in their respective communities, in other voluntary bar associations, and with the Florida Bar. Despite demanding schedules juggling family, personal lives and career, we continue to selflessly fulfill the mission of this organization and set the bar higher each year. While we have suffered difficult losses this year, we have toiled on, never wavering from our cause, and lifting those that we have lost in our thoughts and prayers. We are deeply grateful for the continued support of our sponsors, partners, members, past-presidents, and our supporters—they are the reason that the seeds we have been sowing over the years are bearing fruit,” remarked outgoing President, Devona Reynolds Perez.

Caribbean Bar Association’s honorees are as follows:

The President’s Award will be awarded to Juliet Roulhac, Esq., the Regional Manager for External Affairs for Florida Power & Light Company, a Fortune 200 company which is the largest electric utility in the state, and one of the largest electric utility providers of clean energy in the country. Mrs. Roulhac serves on the Florida Bar’s Board of Governors and is an Emeritus Member of the UF Law Association Board of Trustees.

Jamaican-born, Mrs. Roulhac received a bachelor’s degree and her law degree from University of Florida, and has a passionate enjoyment of music, especially European classical and reggae.

The Corporate Citizen Award will be awarded to the law firm of Hamilton Miller & Birthisel, LLP, a minority certified law firm consistently ranked among the Top Ten Most Diverse Law Firms in Florida with a proven history of diversity initiatives and in-house mentoring programs.

The firm practice areas include general liability defense and commercial litigation, and touts that eleven of nineteen partners are minorities and 8 are women.

The Community Pioneer Award will be awarded to Javier Alberto Soto, Esquire, the President & CEO of The Miami Foundation. Mr. Soto has led the development of “Give Miami Day,” a 24-hour, annual online charitable giving event that has raised more than $25M for more than 600 Miami-Dade County nonprofits since 2012.

A native son of Miami, he graduated cum laude in History and Political Science from Florida State University and earned his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

The banquet will be hosted by attorney, community-activist, and CBA past president Marlon Hill.

Guests will be treated to Caribbean-themed cuisine and musical performances, inspiring speakers, raffle prizes, dancing, and live entertainment throughout the night.

To purchase tickets or for sponsorship opportunities contact Devona A. Reynolds Perez at caribbeanbarassociation@gmail.com.