WASHINGTON, DC – Caribbean excellence will be on full display at the 26th Annual Caribbean American Heritage Awards (CARAH) gala scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22 in Washington, DC and hosted by the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS).

CARAH celebrates the accomplishments and contributions of individuals of Caribbean descent. From scientists to musicians and artists, CARAH has been the premier event to honor emerging stars and experts of Caribbean descent within diverse fields who have made outstanding contributions to the community. It celebrates excellence in health care, public service, science, business, and corporate leadership.

2019 Caribbean American Heritage Awards Honorees

Evens Charles – the real estate developer will accept the award for Outstanding Entrepreneurship. Mr. Charles is of Haitian descent.

Dr. Kingsley Chin – the orthopedic surgeon and inventor will receive the Excellence in Medicine Award. Dr. Chin is of Jamaican heritage.

Donnette Cooper Esq. – the noted quilt artist and patron of the arts will accept the Forerunner Award. She is of Jamaican heritage.

Dr. Andre Fenton – a scientist and professor, will be presented the Award for Excellence in Science and Technology. He is of Guyanese heritage.

Dr. Winnette McIntosh-Ambrose – engineer and entrepreneur will receive the Trailblazer Award. She is from Trinidad and Tobago.

Roy ‘Gramps’ Morgan of Morgan Heritage – reggae band of Jamaican roots will be presented the Award for Outstanding Contribution to Reggae Music.

Euzhan Palcy – writer, director and filmmaker from Martinique will accept the Luminary Award.

Erwin Raphael – chief operating officer for Genesis Motor America will receive the Award for Outstanding Contribution to Corporate America. He is of Dominican heritage.