Broadcaster Glen Simmonds Remembered by Ambassador as Giant of a Leader in Jamaica Diaspora

by Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON, DC – The Embassy of Jamaica in the United States has joined in mourning the loss of a giant in the diaspora, broadcaster and entrepreneur Glenford George Simmonds, who passed away this past Monday (August 12) in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ambassador Audrey P. Marks conveyed her condolences to the family of the late co-founder and Executive Director of the annual Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival, one of Georgia’s signature Caribbean calendar events.

In her message of conveying sympathies to Simmonds’ widow Cheriel (Glenis) and daughter Shardae, the Jamaican Ambassador hailed Mr. Simmonds legacy, noting how he had put an indelible mark on the Jamaican and Caribbean community in the state of Georgia and well beyond, and, of course, on the wider society in Georgia itself.

She added, “Not only did George so positively touch the lives of many in Georgia, but he was also particularly proud in ensuring the very best of Jamaica and the Caribbean was represented in everything he did”.

“We will be forever grateful for his pioneering efforts in the community and for his exemplary leadership in the diaspora,” Ambassador Marks said of Mr. Simmonds.

Hailing from Runaway Bay, St Ann, Simmonds had lived in Atlanta since 1986, building a broadcasting career spanning over 27 years.

A product of York Castle High School and Knox College in Jamaica, Mr. Simmonds went on to study Broadcast Management at the Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia.

His work in broadcasting, audio production, public relations, marketing and event planning earned him awards and recognition, including being named among the 100 most influential Caribbean nationals in the State of Georgia and earning the Citizen of the Year award from the Atlanta Caribbean Association in 2002.

Most recently, Mr. Simmonds hosted his first mainstream station Authentic Caribbean, now World Jam, which airs on Saturdays from 7 pm to 9 pm on MAJIC 107.5 FM.

Also known as The Reggae Ambassador, Mr. Simmonds produced commercial spots and voice-over for both radio and television which aired throughout North America and the Caribbean. He had also previously worked at WRFG 89.3 FM and until his passing, at WCLK JAZZ 91.9 FM, where he hosted the Natural Mystic program for over 20 years and was production manager.

