ST. THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – Governor Kenneth E. Mapp has proclaimed that August 7, 2017, is to be Melvin H. Evans Day in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“I am pleased and proud to join in recognizing the many achievements of the late Governor Evans on the 100th Anniversary of his birth, which also coincides with the year-long commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of the transfer of the Danish West Indies to the United States,” Governor Mapp said.

Melvin Evans, a medical doctor and proud native of St. Croix, achieved distinction as the last appointed and first popularly elected Governor of the Virgin Islands before representing the Territory in the U.S. Congress. He used his political experience to promote health care, education and other areas of concern to Virgin Islanders during his tenure in the House of Representatives.

Evans accomplished a great deal during his career in public service, said Governor Mapp.

“Governor Evans worked hard to make sure that the Virgin Islands took its rightful seat at the table and it has been said that he epitomized the passage of the USVI into political maturity,” Governor Mapp said.

Evans was appointed by President Ronald Reagan as Ambassador to the nation of Trinidad & Tobago in 1981.

“Governor Evans contributions extended far beyond political office – and whether as a physician, administrator, governor, Delegate to Congress, ambassador or proud citizen, he strived every day to make the Virgin Islands a better place for all,” Governor Mapp said. “He will forever be remembered as a devoted public servant, beloved family man and a loyal servant of the people of the Virgin Islands.”