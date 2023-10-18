Jamaica’s Ambassador Audrey Marks Receives Woman of Distinction Award

WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Her Excellency Audrey Marks was presented with the Woman of Distinction Award by the Jamaica College Old Boys Association New York Chapter.

Known as the coveted Griffin Award, it was bestowed on Ambassador Audrey P. Marks. Marks received the award based on her entrepreneurship as well as her unparalleled dedication and diplomatic prowess in her role as the Permanent Representative of Jamaica to the Organization of American States.

It noted that Marks has made history by being the first Jamaican female Ambassador to the United States. In addition, achieving the unique distinction of being assigned to the same post twice.

In fact, Ms. Marks is the first female to be presented with the Griffin Award from the traditional Jamaica College All Boys Alumni Association. The 2023 Griffin awards ceremony was held at the iconic Kaufman Music Center’s Merkin Hall in Manhattan on Saturday, October 14.

The citation which was read and presented to her by the Principal of Jamaica College Mr. Wayne Robinson, spoke to her outstanding contributions, pioneering Work, entrepreneurial achievements and exemplary commitment to social causes.

Preceding her illustrious diplomatic career, Ambassador Marks. a dynamic entrepreneur, exhibited exceptional leadership through the establishment and management of six enterprises, notably the groundbreaking online payment system Paymaster (Jamaica) Limited.

Her entrepreneurial pursuits underscored her versatility and unwavering commitment to advancing economic development.

Her Excellency Ambassador Audrey Marks sets an Inspiring standard as a diplomat, entrepreneur, and advocate for progress. It is hereby proclaimed that she shall be honored with the Woman of Distinction Award.

Award Acceptance

In accepting the award, Ambassador Marks commended the Jamaica College New York Chapter for its thirty-three years of existence and for the outstanding contribution they continue to make to the institution that has nurtured them. Marks praised the chapter for pioneering the island’s robotics program, which this week saw Jamaica winning the international Robotics Olympics in Singapore. “All we need to do is to give our children an opportunity, and this is what this organization has done, and that is why you have my entire support,” Ambassador Marks noted.

Griffin – Distinguished Alumnus Awardees

This year’s honorees included Dr. Joseph Tait, a member of the JC Class of ’53. Tait was decorated with the Order of the Griffin – Distinguished Alumnus Award. Also receiving the Distinguished Alumnus award is Mr. Donovan Jones.

The Griffin Awards, the pinnacle among the association’s philanthropic events. It honors exceptional individuals whose profound impact on their communities resonates with the core values of Jamaica College.