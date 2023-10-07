New York Jamaica College Alumni to Honor Ambassador Audrey Marks

NEW YORK – The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of New York (JCOBA-NY) will bestow its coveted Griffin Award on Jamaica Ambassador to the United States Audrey P. Marks.

Jamaica’s top diplomat in the USA will be honored with the Woman of Distinction Award. The award will be given during JCOBA-NY’s magnificent celebration of excellence and achievement. The event will be held at the Kaufman Music Center’s Merkin Hall in Manhattan on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

The Griffin Awards, the pinnacle among the association’s philanthropic events, honors exceptional individuals whose profound impact on their communities resonates with the core values of Jamaica College.

Among this year’s other honorees, JCOBA-NY will recognize Dr. Joseph Tait. Tait is a member of the JC Class of ’53. They will be decorating him with the Order of the Griffin – Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Special Performance

The grandeur of the evening will be amplified with a captivating performance by the world-acclaimed classical pianist Alan Hobbins. A Jamaica College alumnus, Hobbins’ remarkable talent and breathtaking artistry, which JCOBA-NY promises will leave the audience spellbound, embodying the spirit of Jamaican excellence.

The Griffin Awards