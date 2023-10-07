New York Jamaica College Alumni to Honor Ambassador Audrey Marks
NEW YORK – The Jamaica College Old Boys Association of New York (JCOBA-NY) will bestow its coveted Griffin Award on Jamaica Ambassador to the United States Audrey P. Marks.
Jamaica’s top diplomat in the USA will be honored with the Woman of Distinction Award. The award will be given during JCOBA-NY’s magnificent celebration of excellence and achievement. The event will be held at the Kaufman Music Center’s Merkin Hall in Manhattan on Saturday, October 14, 2023.
The Griffin Awards, the pinnacle among the association’s philanthropic events, honors exceptional individuals whose profound impact on their communities resonates with the core values of Jamaica College.
Among this year’s other honorees, JCOBA-NY will recognize Dr. Joseph Tait. Tait is a member of the JC Class of ’53. They will be decorating him with the Order of the Griffin – Distinguished Alumnus Award.
Special Performance
The grandeur of the evening will be amplified with a captivating performance by the world-acclaimed classical pianist Alan Hobbins. A Jamaica College alumnus, Hobbins’ remarkable talent and breathtaking artistry, which JCOBA-NY promises will leave the audience spellbound, embodying the spirit of Jamaican excellence.
The Griffin Awards
In anticipation of and 2023 extraordinary edition of the event, JCOBA-NY President Carl Bennett was bursting with enthusiasm, offering how “the Griffin Awards represent a culmination of talent, achievement, and a shared commitment to education, youth empowerment, and community upliftment.” He added “We are honored to recognize Ambassador Marks and Dr. Tait for their remarkable contributions. Together with the customarily mesmerizing performance by Alan Hobbins, the Griffin Awards promises to be an unforgettable evening that celebrates the best of Jamaica College and our Jamaican heritage.”
Bennett explained that “The Griffin Awards brings together distinguished alumni, guests, sponsors, supporters, and community members, forging an unmatched event to celebrate Jamaican excellence while raising funds for various impactful projects at Jamaica College. Most notably, this encompasses our visionary Robotics Program—a transformative initiative (the brainchild of JCOBA-NY)—that is reshaping the nation and igniting inspiration in future generations.”