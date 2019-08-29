The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas Welcomes New Executive Chef and Director Food and Beverage

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands – The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas is pleased to announce the appointments of Jose Sanchez as Executive Chef and Carlos Gutierrez as Director of Food and Beverage.

In his role, Sanchez will oversee the resort’s four distinct dining outlets, including new Sicilian restaurant Alloro, and Gutierrez will lead all food and beverage operations, including restaurants, bars, catering and banquet operations. Both of these appointments come at a pivotal time for the luxury property, as it is due to reopen its doors this December 2019.

“I’m extremely excited to join the team at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas, especially as the resort prepares to welcome back guests this December,” said Sanchez. “I look forward to bringing my own innovations and approaches to island-inspired cuisine. The scenic beauty of St. Thomas may be the main draw for visitors, but my goal is to make sure the culinary experiences are just as spectacular.”

Sanchez’s style combines locally sourced seasonal ingredients with a global approach that will reflect his expertise in the techniques of molecular gastronomy.

Earlier this year, Sanchez’s book, Molecular Gastronomy: Scientific Cuisine Demystified was published. Most recently, Sanchez conceptualized, created and developed TACUBA Mexican Restaurant in Osaka, Japan.

The restaurant has a unique culinary concept that offers low-fat, fiber-rich, high-protein food while focusing on the demands of today’s fast-paced and versatile daily life.

Additionally, he managed the kitchens at five-star hotels in New York (The Peninsula) and Tokyo (Conrad Tokyo).

Working alongside Sanchez is Carlos Gutierrez, a seasoned member of The Ritz-Carlton family, with more than 20 years in the food and beverage arena and more than 18 years in the hospitality industry, with a background that includes different styles of service and a multicultural oriented management approach.

Most recently, Gutierrez served as Assistant Director of Food and Beverage at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Florida.

“The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas is an extraordinary property in an extraordinary destination,” Gutierrez said. “I couldn’t be happier to help guide its food and beverage program when it reopens this year.”