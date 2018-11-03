Seven Jamaicans Receive New York’s Consul General’s Heritage Award

NEW YORK – Seven members of the Jamaican Diaspora community in New York were on Wednesday (Oct 31) presented with the prestigious Consul General’s Heritage Award 2018 in recognition of their outstanding and dedicated services to the community.

During a cultural ceremony held at the Consulate General of Jamaica offices in Manhattan, Consul General Trudy Deans presented awards to the recipients and noted that “the awardees’ voluntary efforts and sacrifices help to better the lives of others in the diaspora and Jamaica.”

Consul General’s Heritage Award 2018 Recipients

Stephen Drummond, Esq., Drummond & Squillace, PLLC

Lesleyann Samuel, Union of Jamaican Alumni Association (UJAA)

Dr. Trevor Dixon, Jamaicans Abroad Helping Jamaicans at Home (Jah Jah Foundation)

Baldwin and Tricia Shields, Johnny Cheesecake

Andrew Morris, Sam’s Caribbean Marketplace, Inc.

Titus & Annette Runcie, PA-NASH Restaurant & Lounge

In 2013, former Consul General, Herman Lamont, launched the Consul General’s Heritage Awards, recognizing and honoring individuals and businesses, that made a positive impact on the lives of individuals in Jamaica and in the diaspora.

Consul General Deans noted that, “I am delighted to continue this initiative; honoring and celebrating the unsung heroes in our community, who continue to give of their time, resources and expertise, not only to those in need but also in the area of national development. Our grateful nation thanks them for their sterling contribution to brand Jamaica. As you take your pride of place in our beloved country, walk good and never forget the motto of the Order, “He built a city which hath foundations.”

In responding on behalf of the awardees, Stephen Drummond urged all present “to continue to give back to Jamaica, as Jamaica has been good to us, and reiterated Consul General Deans’ call for all to invest in Jamaica not through individual organizations and contributions but to come together, to join forces to one big investment!

Jamaican born entertainers Dian Dixon and Andrew Clarke kept the audience entertained with several cultural pieces.