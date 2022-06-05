Jamaican, Natalee S. Snider Appointed New Director of Office on Caribbean Community Affairs in DC

by Derrick Scott

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Mayor Muriel E. Bowser on Thursday (June 2nd) announced the Jamaican-born Natalee S. Snider as the new director of the Mayor’s Office on Caribbean Community Affairs (MOCCA) in the Nation’s Capital, after proclaiming June as Immigrant Heritage Month.

A US Air Force veteran, Natalee Snider spent most of her career advocating for her community, passionate about helping constituents – especially fellow Caribbean Americans across Washington, DC – navigate local government and private business. Snider was twice elected and served as member and vice-Chair of ANC4B (Advisory Neighborhood Commission) from 2017 to 2019. She has also contributed several thousand volunteer hours to public policy, community organizing, and constituent engagement across the district.

“We look forward to the work that the Mayor’s Office on Caribbean Community Affairs will do to support DC’s Caribbean community and advance our DC values,” declared the mayor. “We are a stronger and more vibrant city because of the contributions of our immigrant communities.”

Mayor Bowser celebrated the rich heritage and contributions of the district’s immigrant community, adding “I am proud of the work that our community affairs offices do every day to engage and support the community and to bring people together.”

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Snider migrated to Washington, DC. Their, she learned the value of the resources available for District residents. She began her career at an accounting firm in Southeast DC with the Summer Youth Employment Program. In addition, Snider also served as a COVID-19 Contact Trace Force Investigator with the DC Department of Health.

Mayor Bowser further announced that the Mayor’s Office on African Affairs (MOAA). In addition, the Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA). Plus, the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs (MOLA). All will begin receiving applications for their Fiscal Year 2023 Community Grants beginning the week of June 13.