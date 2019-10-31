Kojo Nnamdi to Host 26th Annual Caribbean American Heritage Awards

The prestigious event which is under the patronage of the Caribbean Diplomatic corps and includes among several members of the US Congress Congresswoman as members of the Honorary Host Committee recognizes the accomplishments of nine Caribbean diaspora leaders in various fields, and has been the leading honors event in the United States America for people in and from the Caribbean diaspora, since its founding in 1994.

See also: Celebrate Caribbean Excellence at the 26th Annual Caribbean American Heritage Awards

In 1994, Kojo Nnamdi, was one of three people to be honored with a Caribbean American Heritage Award. The other two were Congressman Charles Rangel Friend of the Caribbean), and the Hon. Una M Clarke, the first Jamaican on the New York City Council and the mother of Congresswoman Yvette Clarke.

The historic event which featured Congressman Kweisi Mfume as the Keynote Speaker was held at the famed K Street Address – The International Club of Washington DC.

Kojo Nnamdi

Nnamdi is a native of Guyana who immigrated to the United States in 1968 to attend college and explore the civil rights movement.

From 1985 to 2011, he hosted Evening Exchange, a public affairs television program broadcast by WHUT-TV at Howard University.

From 1973 to 1985, Nnamdi worked at WHUR-FM, where he served as news editor and then news director, producing the award-winning local news program The Daily Drum.

Over the years, he was won several accolades. In 2001, he was honored as a civil rights hero by the National Council for Community Justice. In 2003, the Library of Congress selected Nnamdi as the keynote speaker for African American History Month.

In 2005, he was named a “Washingtonian of the Year” by Washingtonian magazine, saying, “Radio is more fun, more intimate than TV. I always want to make sure people are listening to something that helps them make intelligent decisions about their lives.” DCist, “a website about the Washington, D.C. area and everything that happens there,” named Nnamdi one of “DC’s Most Influential People” in 2007.

Also in 2007, Washingtonian named Nnamdi one of the “150 Most Influential People in Washington.”

In addition to his radio duties, Nnamdi has chaired the board of the Public Access Corporation of Washington, D.C., since 1997.

He is also active in Guyaid, an organization devoted to the welfare of children in Guyana. In 2014 he was inducted into the Society of Professional Journalists D.C. chapter’s Hall of Fame, and in 2018, he was inducted into the D.C. Hall of Fame Society.

The Kojo Nnamdi Show has won numerous awards, including multiple PRNDI and AP honors, as well as the National Association of Black Broadcasters Salute to Excellence award.

The Awards will be presented at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The After Party will take place at the JW Marriott and will be anchored by top Caribbean Band in Washington DC, IMAGE Band; and PanLara Steel Orchestra. Event partners include CaribNation TV which will co-executive produce the CARAH Gala Special for television and Boom Audio Production Services.