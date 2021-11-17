Dr Michelle Rozen Headlines She Thrives Women’s Empowerment Conference 2021

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – PROEVENTS JAMAICA will be hosting its inaugural “She Thrives” Women’s Empowerment Conference 2021, under the theme, “Thriving through Crisis; Empowered for Change,” on Saturday, December 11 & Sunday, December 12, 2021. The She Thrives Conference has been exclusively curated to inspire and empower women locally as well as regionally, to successfully pivot through the challenges of these uncertain times.

Over two days, this powerful Women’s Conference will feature over 20 world-class Speakers & Presenters, inclusive of top corporate executives, thought leaders, transformational coaches, executive coaches, health and wellness practitioners and social entrepreneurs. Due to present Covid-19 Protocol, the conference will be hosted via a virtual platform.

Conference Keynote Speaker

The impressive lineup of speakers will be headlined by the Conference Keynote Speaker, Dr. Michelle Rozen, PHD who will set the theme of the conference on Saturday, December 11, 2021 when she is set to deliver her powerful address on The Power of Knowing How to Embrace Change and Leading change with confidence, especially during a pandemic.

Dr. Rozen is a game-changing, performance-boosting change expert, keynote speaker, and a highly respected authority on the psychology of change. She is an author, a Huffington Post contributor, and a frequent guest on media outlets such as NBC, ABC, FOX News, and CNN. Dr. Michelle’s rare blend of audience engagement, killer take-away strategies, and instant connection with the audience have made her one of the most unique and memorable speakers on the stage today. Her latest work is around “2-Second Decisions”, helping people to master time management and power through decision making in turbulent times.

Dr. Rozen consistently speaks for Fortune 500 companies and her clients include some of the most recognizable companies in the world including Johnson & Johnson, Merrill Lynch and The U.S. Navy. She holds a Masters Degree and a PhD in Psychology.

Her keynote address will leave attendees with science-based, easy to apply, actionable tools that will impact their daily choices in the most meaningful way.

Presenters and Panelists

Saturday’s powerful Conference Agenda will also feature top female executives: Mrs. Mariame McIntosh Robinson – President & CEO of First Global Bank – Jamaica; Mrs. Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham – CEO of Sagicor Bank – Jamaica and Ms. Eva Mitchell – CEO – Trinidad & Tobago’s Stock Exchange; who will participate as presenters and panelists on the powerful panel – “Shattering Glass Ceiling –Empowered Women at the Helm of Powerful Brands. “

Panel Discussion Overview

This will be an inspiring session where women leaders from corporates, share their journeys to success! The discussion will feature an interactive dialogue where personal experiences, challenges faced, professionally and personally and obstacles they have had to overcome to get to where they are today will be shared with the session attendees.

The goal of this panel discussion is to: inspire and motivate women, young girls, and the male allies in their lives that despite setbacks and challenges that they may face, they should know that with courage, resilience and belief in self, they can overcome and manifest the life and relationships they desire. This impactful panel will be moderated by lecturer and media journalist – Nadine McLeod.

Day 1

Day 1 of the conference will also feature the following sessions. All sessions allows 10 minutes Q&A between presenter and the conference attendees.

Redefining Gender Equality & Women’s Leadership Roles during the pandemic and into a post pandemic world – Imani Duncan Price – Gender Equality Advocate;

SELF DISCOVERY THE START TO FINDING PURPOSE AS LEADERS – Dr. Jacqueline Coke Lloyd, PHD – CEO of Make Your Mark Consultants Limited

Upskilling and Empowering Ourselves for the Highest Levels of Leadership- Executive & Happiness Coach – Marguerite Orane

The Important Lessons in Failure, on your journey to Success – Tanya Powell – Transformational Coach

HER MONEY MATTERS: The Need for Financial Foresight & Planning – Kalilah Reynolds Media & Jamaica’s number 1 Financial Journalist.

Time Management for the Professional Woman; How Can We as Women Master Work Life Balance/ Work from Home Orders in the New Normal? – Marcia Woon Choy – CEO- Action Coach

Prioritising Women’s Mental Health during a pandemic – Dionne Sinclair – VP of Clinical Care & Recovery – CAMH (Canada)

Women’s Reproductive Health – Removing the Stigmas – Shelly-Ann Weeks – CEO –HerFlow Foundation

Day 2

On Day 2 of the conference promises to be as equally impactful as day 1! The day launches with the powerful keynote address “Purpose Driven Leadership within 21st Century Corporations; The Need to Adapt Corporate Cultures which support Gender Equality at the Executive Level”, this powerful keynote address will be delivered by Business Executive & Global Entrepreneur Mrs. Paula Kerr – Jarrett.

Mrs. Kerr Jarrett has been a Director of the Barnett Group of Companies for over 30 years, where she has had direct oversight of company investments and the business development strategy of the Barnett group, in particular the Barnett Tech Park as well as other developmental aspects of the business. She has also been involved in startups that have successfully gone public, and enjoys the dynamism of working with a team to position new companies for growth. She served as a Director on several government boards which involved specific oversight of trade; economic development and education.

From a philanthropic perspective, Paula continues to make herself available to assist with projects that focus on “community”. She was a founding member of the Branson Centre for Entrepreneurship (Caribbean) Board and still serves as a Director. She is involved in several other charitable organizations, being a board member of the “We Care for Cornwall Regional”; Ambassador for the UWI (Western Campus) and a member of the Economic Growth Council. She was recently appointed Ambassador of Investment and Philanthropy by the government of Jamaica. Paula receives enormous fulfillment in assisting those around her to thrive, whether this is by using her resources where possible, or by simply a word of encouragement and hope to anyone she may encounter along the way!

Panel Discussion Overview

This panel discussion will center on the important role of men in the push for gender equality. It will highlight what Women’s Empowerment is NOT. It is not a threat to the place and respect of our men within our homes and the society; rather it supports the role of men. The panel discussion will highlight the point that an empowered woman needs the support of men as allies, to grow, evolve and manifest her best self, which in turn, benefits families, corporations, businesses and the wider community.

Sponsors

The SHE THRIVES Women’s Empowerment Conference 2021 is sponsored by: Platinum Sponsors – The Beauty Spot; L’Oréal Cosmetics; Gold Sponsors: NCB Insurance; Silver Sponsor – Sagicor Bank; Bronze Sponsors: The VM Group, Carlong Publishers, Northern Caribbean University and the Gleaner (Media), Additional sponsors who would like to onboard at this time are welcome! Small Businesses who would like to display their products and services in the virtual expo market are welcome!

Appreciation

CEO of PROEVENTS JAMAICA & THE SHE THRIVES CONFERENCE, Sophia Butler, expresses heartfelt appreciation to all speakers, presenters and sponsors who have come on board to ensure the successful staging of this important conference at this time. “I feel honoured to be able to present such an important women’s conference at this time. This could not be done without our invaluable speakers and sponsors who are giving of their time and resources as well as the conference planning team who work tirelessly behind the scenes with me”.

She added, “The SHE THRIVES” Women’s Empowerment Conference seeks to be Inclusive. – ITS FOR ALL WOMEN. There will be topics for everyone on the progamme. Women are powerful beings. Women are the portals to life on this planet, yet so many women are left feeling powerless over their own lives. We have this opportunity to come together to empower and inspire each other, to embrace change and manifest lives at its highest level. The She Thrives Conference will reaffirm women’s value within our homes, businesses and communities; our mission is to be a conference of substance. We will talk the talk but will also walk the walk, in assisting the most vulnerable women and girls among us.

The Inaugural She Thrives Conference will support the HerFlow Foundation’s Charity, in its effort to eradicate “period poverty” among thousands of our women and young girls. Part proceeds of all ticket sales from the conference will be donated to the HerFlow Foundation.

Tickets and Information

Tickets to the event are now available on the conference website, HERE. Individual tickets for both days of the conference can be purchased for USD140.00; 1 day – USD80.00 or USD70.00 per person for groups of 10 persons or more. Registration is also being facilitated by contacting the conference organisers by email at: shethrives@proeventsja.com; shethrivesconferenceja@gmail.com.

Click here to view the conference agenda.