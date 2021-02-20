JetBlue to Launch Newark, New Jersey Flights to St. Thomas

[U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS] – The U.S. Virgin Islands will welcome new flights from the New York tri-state area this summer. JetBlue Airways will begin service between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Cyril E. King Airport (STT) on St. Thomas.

JetBlue announced the new flights, which go on sale on February 23, will operate four times a week, beginning on July 1, 2021.

According to the airline, the new service is a result of a new Northeast Alliance with American Airlines, which will see JetBlue add more than a dozen new markets in greater New York City with new destinations offered from both LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and EWR.

The routes, which include Newark to St. Thomas, will also help to strengthen JetBlue’s position as a dominant airline player in the New York market.

JetBlue and American Airlines New Alliance

JetBlue and American Airlines recently announced the launch of the first phase of their new alliance. Resulting in bringing customers more competitive choices in New York and Boston. The two airlines are introducing 33 new routes as part of the initial phase.

This spring, members of JetBlue’s TrueBlue and American’s AAdvantage loyalty programs will be able to enjoy reciprocal benefits. Starting with the ability to earn points or miles on either carrier, enhancing the value of both programs.

Strong Demand For Travel to U.S. Virgin Islands

“The northeast United States market is critically important to our tourism sector and our Virgin Islands communities in the Diaspora,” said Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of Tourism for the U.S. Virgin Islands. Boschulte welcomed the new flights ahead of an expected busy summer travel season.

The Commissioner affirmed demand for the U.S. Virgin Islands continues to be strong as airlines introduce new service and increase their flight frequency.

Today, Frontier Airlines launched new service between Orlando and St. Thomas, and will start Miami -St. Thomas flights next month.

The winter season also brought new flights connecting St. Thomas with Minneapolis – St. Paul by both Sun Country Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Late last year, St. Thomas welcomed new service from New York with JetBlue Airways, which currently serves the island with nonstop flights from Boston and San Juan.