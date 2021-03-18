Task Force Launched to Support Immigrant Residents in Miami-Dade

[MIAMI] – Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and The Office of New Americans of Miami-Dade (ONA) have launched the ‘Miami-Dade New American Task Force’. This new initiative is designed to support immigrant residents as they navigate through their new community.

Launched in 2016, Gateways for Growth (G4G) offers an opportunity for localities, such as Miami-Dade County, to receive research support and/or technical assistance from New American Economy and Welcoming America to improve immigrant inclusion in their communities.

Gateways for Growth (G4G) Award

Miami-Dade’s Office of Office of New Americans was this year’s recipient of G4G’s ‘Research and Technical Assistance’ Award. As a result, it spurred the creation of the Miami-Dade New American Task Force.

Office of New Americans of Miami-Dade (ONA)

ONA was established in 2017 to help increase the number of legal permanent residents becoming a US citizen. This is a countywide initiative to raise awareness about the importance of citizenship. With the mission to empower immigrants eligible for naturalization. In addition to becoming more civically and economically engaged in our communities.

ONA facilitates access to the resources needed to attain citizenship and ultimately prosper. “Miami-Dade County is a vibrant immigrant-majority, multi-racial, multi-ethnic, multilingual community that serves as a reflection of the future of America,” said Krystina François, Executive Director of the Office of New Americans of Miami-Dade. “Our participation in the Gateways for Growth cohort will enable ONA to address the full economic, civic, and social integration of our residents, so that we have a healthy, secure, and engaged citizenry.”

Integrating Immigrants

In light of the scale and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gateways for Growth Challenge this year prioritized localities that demonstrated a public-private commitment. Especially to better integrating immigrants into recovery efforts and emergency management systems.

In Miami-Dade, tens of thousands of our immigrant residents are essential workers. In addition to entrepreneurs, small business owners, construction workers, healthcare providers, and other crucial support staff. All of whom need trustworthy and reliable information, access to funds to offset the costs for citizenship fees. Plus, basic needs, and business operation and multilingual resources that are available across the county.

Rebuilding America

As the country looks to rebuild and set a more inclusive path forward nationally, Miami- Dade County, as part of the G4G 2020 cohort, will lay the groundwork. Especially by building the infrastructure for economic, civic, and social inclusion at the local level.

“As a community of immigrants, creating an infrastructure to provide New Americans with the resources they need to realize their potential is uniquely important to Miami-Dade County’s prosperity, “ said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “The Miami-Dade New American Task Force will significantly strengthen the prospects of first-generation Americans in Miami-Dade County. And continue our proud tradition of welcoming immigrants into our community with open arms.”

Expanding Cohorts

“We are thrilled to see the Gateways for Growth Challenge expand to another set of localities that reflect the diversity of our nation,” said Christina Pope, Senior Network Director at Welcoming America. “With each cohort, there is an opportunity to support and connect local leaders making their communities more welcoming. In addition to resilient places where everyone, including immigrants, can prosper and belong.”

Immigrants Drive Growth

“The Gateways for Growth program helps communities quantify what many people already know. Immigrants play a key role in driving growth,” said Mo Kantner, Director of State and Local Initiatives at New American Economy. “We’re excited to see how these communities can use data and technical assistance to support their work. Best of all to ensure that all residents are welcome and have pathways to success.”

The Miami-Dade New American Task Force initiative is now live and available to provide support for eligible residents.