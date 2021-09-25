South Florida Teen, Miya Marcano Missing in Orlando

[ORLANDO] – Miya Marcano, the 19 year old daughter of Giselle “The Wassi One” and Marlon Marcano (DJ with Eternal Vibes) has been missing since Friday, September 24th 5pm. Miya was last seen at the Arden Villas Condominium in Orlando, Florida.

Everyone in the Soca community is banding together to help find her. She’s believed to be in extreme danger right now. If you’ve seen Miya or know anything you are asked to call the Orange County Police Department, 407-254-4800. In addition you can reach out to her father, Marlon Marcano 954-638-1529.