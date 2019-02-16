Jamaica’s Master Blender Joy Spence to Speak at JWOF Empowerment Conference

Jamaican Women of Florida JWOF) 5th Annual Empowerment Conference & Scholarship Luncheon – March 23, 2019

MIAMI – Jamaican Joy Spence, OD, CD, the first woman to achieve the position of Master Blender in the spirits industry, globally, will share her story when she appears as the guest speaker at the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) annual Women’s Empowerment Conference & Scholarship Luncheon.

This high achiever joins a notable list of empowering women who have graced the JWOF conference stage sharing the hills and valleys of their climb to such prestigious positions.

This is the sixth anniversary of this vibrant women’s organization continuing the mission of empowering women through mentorship and education.

The event continues to attract large numbers of professionals, students, corporate leaders and entrepreneurs as March is celebrated as International Women’s Month.

Appleton Estate Master Blender, Joy Spence, OD, CD

Joy Spence is the first woman in a traditionally male-dominated position since joining Jamaica’s Appleton Estate, as Chief Chemist in 1981.

Her passion for the art of creating rum-blends was inspired by her predecessor and mentor Master Blender, Owen Tulloch, who retired, then paving the way for her appointment as Master Blender in 1997.

However, in this position, Spence said that she faced little resistance within her own company, when given the appointment.

With the major task for creating new rum blends, her responsibility is to ensure that all Appleton Estate rum blends meet the high standards that consumers have grown to love and expect – ensuring the quality and consistency of existing blends, creating new blends and monitoring the Company’s inventory of aging rum stocks.

She has been named The Creator of Fine Rums and Spirits as over the last 20 years, Joy has created some of the finest rums that the world has ever seen.

Most recently, Joy created the Appleton Estate Joy Anniversary Blend which was released in 2017 to mark her 20th Anniversary as Appleton Estate’s Master Blender. This rum was voted Rum of the year 2017 by Liquor.com. The Appleton brand continues to do well on the international market.

Click here to watch video and learn about the history of rum making with Joy Spence

Empowerment Conference

The 5th Annual Empowerment Conference will take place on Saturday March 23rd, 2019, at Jungle Island (1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132)

The one day event will begin at 9:00 a.m. and wraps up at 4:00 p.m.

Scheduled events will include a panel of mentors, a silent auction, a day long shopping gallery with unique items, a signature to JWOF events.

Powerful Women….Next Generation Scholarship Luncheon

Five graduating high school seniors will be awarded the JWOF annual renewable Powerful Women….Next Generation scholarships at the Awards Luncheon.

Since its inception in 2014, one awardee has completed an Undergraduate programme in Criminal Justice and Philosophy at Florida Atlantic University (FAU).

JWOFF Empowerment Conference Panelists

Corporate leaders, entrepreneurs and community leaders will form two panels as they share varied experiences and insights in Transformation and Mentoring. We will be transformed by the stories related by nutrition and exercise guru, Kamila McDonald; Chief Executive Officer, LASCO Chin Foundation, Professor Rosalea Hamilton; performing artist/writer/producer, Debra Erhardt; and merchandise executive, Sasha Dunn Belizare.

If you are passionate about mentorship, motivational and inspirational programs for personal and community development, then you will be energized by the Mentoring panel including motivational speaker, human resource consultant and innovator, Marcia Skervin; retired US Army veteran and philanthropist, Captain Maxine Reyes (Retired); and architect, Craig Aquart.

For the last five years, Jamaican Women of Florida, a group of professional women have continued to impart knowledge, mentoring and paving the way for the next generation through a variety of support programs, scholarship fundraisers, and charitable events.

The annual conference highlights the culmination of support for upcoming powerful young women.