Robotic Bariatric Surgery for Obesity Patients at Health City Cayman Islands

CAYMAN ISLANDS – Health City Cayman Islands now offers innovative robotic bariatric surgery, an advanced solution for the treatment of chronic obesity. The cutting-edge alternative to traditional open and laparoscopy bariatric surgical procedures offers hope and an enhanced option for those seeking effective weight loss solutions.

Obesity Prevalence in the Caribbean

With adult obesity rates ranging from 18.9 percent in Antigua and Barbuda to 31.6 percent in The Bahamas, the Caribbean faces a significant challenge, according to 2021 data from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA). Health City Cayman Islands is stepping up to address this issue with its state-of-the-art bariatric surgery facility.

Advantages of Robotic Bariatric Surgery

Dr. Manoj Kumar Rangapa, Consultant Gastrointestinal Surgeon at Health City, expressed enthusiasm about the recent introduction of robotic bariatric surgery at the tertiary care institution. “We are incredibly excited about the introduction of robotic bariatric surgery at Health City. This advanced technique, leveraging the power of 3D imaging technology, allows us to see the surgical site in greater detail and maneuver surgical instruments with unprecedented precision. The benefits for our patients are significant – shorter surgeries, faster recovery times, smaller incisions, and less post-operative pain. It’s a game-changer in our fight against obesity,” Dr. Manoj explained.

Surgical Candidates and Evaluation Process

Ideal candidates for this life-changing procedure are individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 35 and above. Especially those coping with uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes, and sleep apnea. Potential patients undergo a comprehensive evaluation. An evaluation that includes a detailed assessment of their weight gain history and, chronic medical conditions. In addition, prior weight loss attempts through diet, exercise or previous bariatric surgery.

Health City believes in holistic patient care. Following the initial consultation, a multidisciplinary team of experts, including a psychiatrist, nutritionist, pulmonologist, cardiologist, physician, and physiotherapist, collaboratively work to ensure the best postoperative outcomes and support the patient’s ability to cope with lifestyle changes.

A Commitment to Post-operative Care and Ongoing Support

From a dye x-ray study conducted 24 hours post-surgery to monitor for leaks, to the gradual introduction to clear liquids before discharge the following day, Health City ensures patients are well cared for every step of the way. Additionally, a low-calorie liquid diet is maintained for one to two weeks post-surgery. Followed by a pureed diet for several weeks before transitioning to a regular diet. Periodic vitamin and micronutrient supplements are recommended throughout recovery.

Dr. Manoj highlighted the importance of continuous post-surgical care. “Our commitment to our patients extends far beyond the operating room. We offer ongoing support through carefully monitored dietary and exercise programs tailored to each individual’s needs. We are also in the process of establishing a support group for our patients. It’s this comprehensive approach that makes bariatric surgery stand out as the most effective method for achieving sustainable, and long-term weight loss. Especially, in severely obese individuals, and significantly improving associated health conditions,” he stated.

Health City Cayman Islands’ innovative, holistic approach to patient care is creating a journey towards an improved quality of life. For more information about bariatric surgery, please visit https://healthcitycaymanislands.com/bariatric-surgery