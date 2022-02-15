Breathe! Tips for Managing Work Burnout

By Mimi Hartker, M.D.

[SOUTH FLOIRDA] – The last two years have been draining for many of us as we juggle work and family and experience increased illnesses and deaths in people we care about. The list goes on, leaving many of us experiencing work burnout.

It’s normal to feel checked out or to struggle with your job from time to time, but when it turns into a daily issue, you may be facing something more. Burnout is a specific type of work-related stress, and an increasing number of people say they’re feeling it.

The World Health Organization defines burnout as a syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed, characterized by three dimensions:

feelings of exhaustion,

increased mental distance from one’s job

reduced professional efficacy.

Addressing burnout is important, because left unresolved, it may lead to physical and mental health issues.

UnitedHealthcare is sharing five tips for dealing with burnout:

Communicate with your boss: Discussing your concerns with a supervisor may help you find solutions to things that are causing ongoing stress.

Reach out to your social circle: Co-workers, friends and family may be able to offer encouragement or ideas you need to help overcome feelings of burnout. Spending time with people you care about may help boost your mood and counteract the negative feelings you might be having at work.

Take advantage of your health benefits: Work-related risk factors for burnout may also be predictors of depression. Consider talking to your doctor or accessing other resources available through your health plan, such as virtual behavioral therapy or on-demand emotional support via an app like Sanvello.

Stick to healthy routines: Well-balanced meals, regular exercise and quality sleep all help to reduce stress and can improve how you feel and perform at work.

, regular exercise and quality sleep all help to reduce stress and can improve how you feel and perform at work. Find ways to calm your mind: Consider trying yoga, meditation or breathing techniques to improve your mental health. Studies show rhythmic breathing can naturally lower blood pressure and heart rate and tame adrenaline that comes with stress.

Dr. Mimi Hartker is the southeast chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare in Florida.