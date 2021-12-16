How To Pick Good CBD Oil: 5 Main Factors

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a health trend that has gone mainstream in today’s world – and for good reasons. Derived from the cannabis plant, this oil has several therapeutic benefits and is typically used for various conditions, such as anxiety, pain relief, or even sleep disorders. Each day, popular and verified CBD brands like American Shaman and the likes keep popping up. With this increase in demand, it only makes sense to assume that there would be an expected increase in supply.

But how do you sift out the genuine products from the fake ones and pick good CBD oil? If these questions are burning at the back of your mind, we’ve put together some tips to ease your mind and help you make the right purchase decision when shopping for CBD oil. Let’s get into it, shall we?

Talk to your doctor first

Although CBD use has become increasingly popular over the past few years, it’s still undergoing some testing. As such, it’s important to consult your doctor before you purchase any product or use it.

CBD oil may come with several side effects such as drowsiness, fatigue, or diarrhea. It could even cause negative interactions or contraindications with blood thinners (if you’re taking any). Thus, it’s important to have a proper consultation with your healthcare provider to avoid any negative consequences and figure out the right CBD product for you.

Go for oils with third-party lab testing

If you’re looking for signs that a CBD oil product is genuine/right for you, third-party testing is often a surefire indicator. Before buying CBD oil, it’s important to check if the product has undergone testing at a third-party testing facility.

These third-party labs typically check the concentration levels of the product and ensure that there aren’t any toxic chemicals or additives in it. Usually, you can find this information on the label or body of the product. In some cases, it might just be on the company’s website.

If you can’t find any testing information or confirmation about the product, that’s a huge red flag you need to be wary of. Good CBD oil companies that have undergone the required amount of tests and checks will usually offer this information.

Check the labels thoroughly

Product dispensary labels are needed for several reasons, one of which is to offer vital information about the CBD product. Although there is a current deluge of CBD oil companies around the globe, the reputable ones often list their products’ ingredients, as well as a breakdown of their percentages on CBD labels.

So what does this mean for you? It simply means that if you’re looking to find good CBD oil, it’s essential to read the label of any product you’re interested in before making a purchase decision. Check for ingredients/additives and the level of concentration in the bottle.

Ideally, CBD oils have to contain 250-1000mg per 10ml bottle in order to be considered effective. If the product you’re considering doesn’t fall within this range, you should go for another option. In the same vein, if you don’t see any ingredient listed at all, that’s a red flag that you certainly shouldn’t ignore.

Go for products extracted using CO2

The best CBD products are usually extracted using safe solvents like CO2. However, this doesn’t mean that all companies are doing the right thing. Some of them might actually use toxic solvents to extract CBD from marijuana, thereby introducing additional contaminants into the oil.

To avoid buying products of this category, it’s important to check the product label, CBD symbol, or company website for information on how the product was extracted. If you can’t find this information, continue your search until you find an effective product that contains it.

Check brands for honesty

Sure, we all want to buy wonder-working products that can cure all medical conditions and make us feel brand new. Unfortunately, CBD oil might not be able to achieve these results.

Even though research and users have proven that this compound is a useful one, it’s still not an approved option for treatment of most medical conditions. As such, no company can actually claim that CBD oil cures them effectively. Thus, if you see any product label that claims to be a one-stop solution to any medical condition, you might want to pass on it because there’s a huge chance that it’s too good to be true.

Final Thoughts

CBD oil is a remarkable compound with proven therapeutic benefits for users. However, buying great CBD oil isn’t as easy as it used to be. With fakes and low-quality products flooding the market, it’s important to be extra careful when choosing any CBD-based product.

Fortunately, with the tips outlined above, it’ll be much easier for you to find the right product.