How to Qualify for a Bariatric Surgery

If you have been trying to lose weight for a long time without any results, you may consider undergoing some type of bariatric surgery. This is a term that signifies any type of weight loss surgery that is focused on changing some part of the digestive system. They can be more and less invasive. In most of them, the point is to restrict the amount of food or nutrients that a person can consume.

Unfortunately, nowadays, the number of people who are suffering from obesity is rising drastically. Weight loss surgery shouldn’t be a person’s first choice. Making a decision to undertake one of these procedures should only come after consulting with your doctor. And what are the main criteria to qualify for bariatric surgery?

Calculate Your BMI

BMI, or body mass index, is the first thing the doctors will examine when they are tracking your weight loss progress. If you have already tried to regulate your weight, you are probably familiar with the concept. According to the information given by the bariatric medical team at https://www.tijuanabariatriccenter.com/, your BMI is usually the deciding factor. If your BMI is 40 or more, you automatically qualify for surgery. You can also be considered if you have a BMI of 35, along with some type of obesity-related health issues.

Weight Limit

In some states, there is also an upper limit to your weight. You can’t weigh more than 450 pounds if you want to undergo this type of surgery. This is due to the endurance of medical equipment used to perform it. Also, there is a bigger risk of something going wrong during the procedure. Most of the time, when you weigh that much or higher, you’ll be assigned a nutritionist that will help you reach the weight acceptable for the surgery.

There Is No Age Limit

You can get bariatric surgery done at any age. In fact, in today’s day and age, many young people suffer from obesity, and weight-loss surgeries were proven to be the most effective way to fix this problem. Legally, a minor can get surgery if their family decides to give them the approval. Also, some studies have shown that people who have gone through bariatric surgery at a young age have fewer problems with losing weight in the future.

Medical Conditions Caused By Obesity

As we previously mentioned, one of the ways you’ll apply for surgery is if you have a BMI of 35 or more, along with some kind of medical problem caused by obesity. Some of those medical problems are diabetes type II, heart disease, sleep apnea, stroke, liver disease, and more. Bariatric surgery is one of the best ways to regulate and even fix some of these problems.

No Medical Condition That Would Complicate the Surgery

One of the biggest criteria is that you don’t have any previous medical condition that would cause complications during the surgery. These problems can be less obvious and will usually be discovered on the medical exam before the surgery. The things that would make you unsuitable for surgery are conditions that prevent you from being under anesthesia and some types of blood clotting disorders.

Previous Weight Loss Attempts

Undergoing bariatric surgery shouldn’t be your first attempt to lose weight. One of the biggest criteria most bariatric surgeons and nutritionists have is that you have already tried losing weight unsuccessfully in the past. The healthiest way to lose weight is by maintaining a balanced diet and exercising. However, not everyone has the luxury of succeeding by practicing this method. When you apply, you will probably be given a questionnaire in which you’ll be asked to give details about your weight loss journey.

Mental Health Estimations

Almost all of the clinics will ask you to undergo mental health testing before accepting your request to perform surgery on you. You need to be in a good state of mind when you agree to undergo the procedure. They have to assess the level of psychological risk you are put under in this situation.

Behavior After the Surgery

Your behavior, determination, and discipline can prove to be crucial for your recovery and weight loss even after you get the surgery. Also, if you’re a smoker, you will be asked to forgo that habit, at least for a certain amount of time afterward. Alcohol is also a hard no-no. You need to prove that you are motivated and willing to stick to a strict combination of a healthy diet and exercise if you want to get the surgery.

Weight loss surgeries are usually low-risk and minimally invasive. However, if you think that this is the solution for your weight loss problems, you need to be disciplined. Undergo all the testing doctors suggest because it will help you get through the whole process much easier. If you have struggled with obesity for a long time, this experience can be life-changing.