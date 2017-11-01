Open Enrollment for Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Begins Today

FORT LAUDERDALE – Open enrollment to purchase healthcare insurance through the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Marketplace kicks off on Wednesday, November 1 and runs for only 45 days through December 15, 2017.

For people who enroll in a health insurance plan by the Dec. 15 deadline, coverage will begin on January 1, 2018.

Broward Regional Health Planning Council (BRHPC) has partnered with Hispanic Unity of Florida and the Urban League of Broward County to make it easy for individuals and families to sign up for medical coverage. Broward residents will receive assistance from certified Navigators in selecting and enrolling in one of the various health insurance plan options.

“With the shorter enrollment period this year, we want to make sure no one misses the deadline to purchase or keep their insurance in 2018,” said Michael DeLucca, President and CEO of BRHPC. “Many people do not realize that, if their plan is not offered next year, they may not be automatically enrolled. We encourage people to contact us early to receive help. There is no cost to the applicant.”

All plans under the Affordable Care Act cover essential health benefits:

(1) ambulatory patient services;

(2) emergency services;

(3) hospitalization;

(4) maternity and newborn care;

(5) mental health and substance use disorder services including behavioral health treatment;

(6) prescription drugs;

(7) rehabilitative and habilitative services and devices;

(8) laboratory services;

(9) preventive and wellness services and chronic disease management;

(10) pediatric services, including oral and vision care

How much a consumer pays for insurance depends on last year’s income. In 2016, 77 percent of Broward County residents received cost-sharing reductions under the Affordable Care Act that lowered the cost of deductibles and copayments.

Timing is critical because of this year’s shortened enrollment period. The tax penalty for not purchasing health insurance is 2.5 percent of total household income, or $695 per adult (whichever is greater) and $347.50 per child. The government collects these penalties through tax refunds on federal tax returns.

BRHPC has certified navigators who can schedule appointments and assist with the enrollment process. The fastest/best way to secure health insurance is to make an appointment.

Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Enrollment Sites

Broward Regional Health Planning Council, Inc.

200 Oakwood Lane, Hollywood, FL 33020

Phone: 954-561-9681

Hours: By appointment only

Monday – Friday

Hispanic Unity of Florida

5840 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL 33021

Phone: 954-342-0420 or 954-964-8884

Hours: 9:00am – 5:00pm

Monday – Friday

Urban League of Broward County

560 N.W. 27th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Phone: 954-584-0777

Hours: 9:00am – 5:00pm

Monday – Friday

Residents need to bring the following documentation to their appointment:

Social Security number

Photo identification (driver’s license, government or school ID, passport)

Employer and income information (pay stubs or W-2 forms)

Naturalization or immigration documentation (for legal immigrants)

Email Address (an account can be set up at the appointment)

Additional suggestions:

Policy numbers of current health plans (insurance card)

Current doctors and insurance plans they accept, family health history

Prescriptions

Bring a list of questions and things to discuss; take notes during your visit.

Bring someone with you to help if you need it.

To learn how to enroll, or for more information, visit www.brhpc.org

or log onto www.brhpc.org/programs/navigator