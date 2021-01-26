Our hair is a large part of not only our appearance but of our personality as well. When you want to change your mood and transform your image, the most effective aspect is what your hair looks like. So if you’ve ever had the misfortune of experiencing hair loss of any degree, you know how devastating it feels.

The good news is, there’s always a solution, and this is why we’re going to introduce you to 6 hair loss remedies that really work.

1. Medication

Depending on how severe the hair loss is, different kinds of medication can be taken or applied onto the scalp to help remedy the issue. Ideally, you’ll want to visit a dermatologist first to understand what is needed rather than experiment with different kinds of medication yourself. This is important because one medication may be more aggressive than the other, so it’s best to get an expert opinion. Minoxidil is the most popular over the counter treatment, and you can always go for a product that has about 5% in it- this won’t be too aggressive and should do the trick if your case isn’t too severe. These are usually topical solutions, so find one that doesn’t ruin the appearance of your hair too much.

2. Anti-Breakage Shampoo & Conditioner

You can’t really run away from the fact that you need to wash your hair! This is why you need to think about investing in anti-breakage shampoo and conditioner. More and more companies are paying attention to this. You lose your hair because it becomes weak and breaks down, leading to it falling. You’ll find that looking up reviews is the best way to go before making any decisions. The reviews found at Fin vs Fin can give you diverse insights. It’s always best to get these reviews from a reliable source so that you can make a smart decision that will actually help you combat hair loss.

3. Vitamins & Supplements

Everything starts from within, and you need to figure out why exactly you are experiencing hair loss, to begin with. The best way to do this is to visit your doctor and get some tests done, and also visit a credible nutritionist that can guide on towards having a healthier diet that includes food that is rich with the minerals and vitamins your hair needs to grow. Along with that, you will be advised to take certain vitamins and supplements such as vitamin D or B12 which specifically aid in keeping your hair strong so that you no longer have to worry about hair loss. Supplements along with your healthy diet can guarantee a stronger approach to a long term solution for combatting hair fall.

4. PRP

PRP, also known as Platelet Rich Plasma, is a treatment that has been found to be quite effective when it comes to treating more serious cases of hair loss. If you’re finding that you’re losing a lot of hair, then this is a great remedy to try out. What happens is that your blood is taken, and the platelets are separated so that they can be injected into the problem areas of your scalp. What this does is that speeds up hair growth as it stimulates the follicles.

5. Oil Treatment

There’s nothing quite like going back to the basics to treat your hair the way it needs to be treated. Even though our scalps produce oil naturally, things like the products that we use and even the pollution in the air do have an impact. This is why committing to having oil massaged into your scalp once or twice a week religiously is necessary if you want a more natural approach to treating your hair loss. Do a bit of research to discover more about while oil would suit your skin and hair type best.

6. Switching to Natural Hair Products

Along with a terrible diet and hormone issues, one of the main contributors to hair fall and hair loss are the products that we use. Many have harmful chemicals that are masked by attractive packaging and delicious scents. If you want to have an all-around solution to your hair loss problems, then it’s time to throw away all these products and switch to natural and organic hair products to be more gentle to your hair.

All the remedies and solutions mentioned here are worth a shot because they’ve definitely worked for a lot of people that have suffered from hair loss problems before. Try to understand what the root cause is first, and then accordingly you can go forwards and take on the best remedy for you.