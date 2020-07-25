Dental Hygiene For Dogs: Tips To Eliminate Bad Breath

Do you wake up or get home to snuggle up to your pooch?

Every now and then…

You can’t help but steal a snuggle with your pooch. If you’re like me, your dog may be cheerful enough to try and land a few licks on your face.

You look back and bless the day you adopted your pet child in moments like this right? Except, this past couple of days, the foul smell piercing your nostrils dare to ruin this warm experience.

Don’t worry, a lot of parents have been there. But truth be told, caring for a dog with bad breath can be a lot to deal with.

And a lot of dog owners do not take their dog’s oral hygiene seriously till it’s obvious. But that’s fine since you’re about to find out ways to give your pet a mint-fresh breath.

Causes of Bad Breath

The American Veterinary Dental College stated that an estimated 80% of dogs show signs of canine periodontal disease at just three years old. As bad breath could be an early precursor to oral diseases, dog parents need to take notice early so it can be addressed.

Some causes of bad breath in dogs:

Plaque: The mouth is the home to several bacteria. However, the bacteria you don’t want building up is ‘plaque’. Plaque promotes the growth of other harmful bacteria that have unpleasant odours, thereby causing bad breath in your dog’s mouth.

As plaque continues to build up, it leads to other oral diseases such as gingivitis and periodontal disease. If left untreated, it could be dangerous to your pet’s health.

Dietary Habits: The phrase, ‘You are what you eat’ applies to your dogs too. Just like humans, what dogs eat can affect their teeth. Some dogs can be gross and eat straight from the garbage and this would cause bad breath. It is important to supervise what your dog eats and avoid foods that could damage their teeth. Diseases: Some diseases are connected to bad breath. This is why it’s important to routinely check your dog’s breath. Diseases like diabetes, liver disease, kidney disease etc., are known to cause bad breath in dogs.

Signs Of Dental Problem

There are signs to look out for to know if your dog might have a dental problem. If you notice any, you should schedule a veterinarian appointment as soon as possible. These signs include:

Bad breath

Excessive drooling

Inflamed gums

Tumours in the gum

A broken or loose tooth

Cysts under the tongue

Discoloured teeth (tartar)

Bleeding from the mouth

Reduced appetite

How To Eliminate/Prevent Bad Breath

Now, that we’ve identified some causes of bad breath in dogs, let’s talk about solutions. What’s the point of identifying a problem without proffering solutions?

The cause of bad breath would usually determine the cure. However, many of the tips here would work for most cases. You would be surprised how easily you can prevent bad breath before it happens.

Important Tips To Help Eliminate Bad Breath:

Brushing: Something seemingly so easy, yet very underrated. To some dog parents, this might seem silly but brushing your dog’s teeth regularly is a great way to prevent plaque build-up and promote healthy dentition. Most dogs won’t be fond of this at first, but they’ll come around eventually with training.

Purchase a suitable dog toothpaste and brush. You can always consult your veterinarian to know what you and your dog prefer.

Healthy Diet: Humans require a balanced diet and regular exercises for healthy living, so do dogs! Feeding your dog a quality, balanced diet along with quality exercise can prove useful in preventing bad breath.

A healthy diet can help prevent diseases like diabetes. Dry food is usually better than soft food. Sharing sugary human foods should be avoided as much as possible. A healthy diet is not only beneficial to your dog’s teeth but the general wellbeing of your dog.

Dog Chew: Chewing is great for a dog’s dental health. Dog chews can serve as an alternative for dogs that do not like brushing. As your dog gnaws on the chew, it scrapes plaque off its teeth. Some even contain enzymes that promote dental health.

There are many dog chews to choose from, and they have teeth-cleaning properties. Dentastix or Greenies are great choices for dog chews.

Routine check-ups: Dogs need routine veterinary dentist visits just as you need to go to the dentist twice a year for your routine check-ups and cleaning. Ensure you add this to your schedule.

Although more expensive than other tips mentioned, professional cleaning is the best way to maintain your dog’s oral hygiene. It is the only way to remove tartar build-up from your dog’s mouth. The veterinarian dentist is experienced at locating, preventing and treating any oral issues you might have missed.

Talk to the veterinarian about regular cleaning routines to not only prevent bad breath but ensure your dog’s oral health is top-notch.

How To Brush Your Dog’s Teeth

It’s usually best to start early when it comes to brushing your dog’s teeth. However, if you haven’t been doing that, it’s better late than never, you can start today.

Your dog won’t make it easy at first so you want to go in with some sort of strategy and make the experience pleasant for both of you.

Start with a finger brush that’s gentle on your dog’s teeth. As they get more comfortable, you can move the brush in circular motions over the teeth and gum. Eventually, you can start using a dog’s toothpaste and toothbrush when they get used to the routine. Avoid human toothpaste as they might be toxic to your dog.

When starting, you can brush your dog’s teeth once a week. As they get used to the process, it can become a daily routine.

Wrapping Up

Bad breath is a big turn off and you do not want to be turned off by your dog’s breath. Poor oral hygiene is the most common cause of bad breath in pets. Maintaining a simple dental routine will help prevent it.

Following these simple guidelines would significantly improve your dog’s dental hygiene. Good luck with your journey.