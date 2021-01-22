5 Potential Dangers that Cannabis Poses

Cannabis is a drug that the government has mischaracterized and demonized for years. Its illegality has allowed the police to arrest and lock up many nonviolent, essentially harmless individuals. However, policies and opinions are gradually changing, though it’s happening on a state-by-state level rather than nationally.

At the moment, with recreational marijuana legal in some states but still illegal in others, you must be careful how you use it. We should also mention that even though the government has mishandled marijuana enforcement for decades, it’s still a drug, and it can be dangerous if you misuse it.

Let’s break down a few potential marijuana-related dangers of which you should be aware.

Smoking and Driving

Smoking weed and driving is always a dangerous thing to do. Some people feel like they can handle it. They’ll think nothing of taking a few bong rips or smoking a joint, then hopping behind the wheel.

If you smoke and drive, you may get away with it, or you might not. You might start driving erratically. Some people drive much slower or faster when they’re high.

You also might not see someone in a crosswalk and hit them. You could run a red light or make an unsafe turn.

Many people feel like they can get away with smoking and driving because it’s not as easy to detect as alcohol. There is no breathalyzer for weed. A cop can’t determine whether you have a 0.08% blood-alcohol content for marijuana, as they can when you drink.

Just because you’ve gotten away with smoking and driving a few times, that doesn’t make it safe. It’s the same as drinking and driving: sooner or later, it’s probably going to lead to trouble, and you don’t want to cause a wreck.

Health Dangers

Smoking anything is bad for you. The government certainly had that right all these years. If you smoke weed habitually, you’re going to damage your lungs, and you’re probably going to take some years off your life.

There’s also evidence that suggests that if you smoke weed often, it will lower your sperm count. If you’re male, and you want to have children, you should consider that.

If you smoke often, you may find you have an elevated heart rate. You might have coordination loss as well. Some people experience panic, distrust, fear, and other unpleasant sensations when they smoke.

Legal Risks

There are also still significant legal risks involved if you smoke weed often. If you are in a state with legalized recreational use, you can smoke at home or in certain other designated locations.

However, even in states where it’s legal, you can’t go walking down the street smoking a joint. It’s like public intoxication. The cops might give you a ticket if you’re drinking a beer in public, and it’s the same with weed.

If the authorities catch you with marijuana in a state that has not legalized recreational use, you can wind up in front of a judge. You might get a fine, or you could even face jail time if you have a significant amount of weed on you. They might call that intent to distribute, which will lengthen any jail term.

Professional Risks

If you smoke weed in a state that has not legalized recreational use, your job might decide to drug test you. They might do that periodically, depending on your profession. Some jobs regard drug use harshly, and if they find weed in your system, they might fire you.

Even if you use weed for medical reasons, you might have a hard time proving it to your boss. You’ll have to produce a legit doctor’s prescription, which can be a time-consuming process.

Drug-Industry Violence

If you attempt to buy marijuana in a state that has not legalized it yet, that probably means you’re buying it off the street. There are inherent dangers that go along with that.

Any time you purchase drugs on the street, you risk violence. You might think you know someone, but they may decide to try and rob you if they know you’ll have a significant amount of money on you. The risk is not worth the reward of getting high.

At some point, it seems likely that marijuana will be legal nationwide. That will take away some dangers, while others will always remain. If you’re going to seek out and use marijuana for any reason, remember that it is a drug, and as such, you should treat it seriously.