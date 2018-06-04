DOH Miami-Dade Recognizes National Caribbean American HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County recognizes June 8 as the annual observance of National Caribbean American HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

The goal of the day is to provide Caribbean-Americans the resources they need to reduce the spread of HIV; including health education, testing and the opportunities to get involved.

This awareness day is however a part of a larger drive to get Caribbean-Americans more involved in their overall health.

In commemoration of National Caribbean-American HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, DOH-Miami-Dade will host 3 the following events:

Educational Table at the Consulate General of Jamaica

Date: June 5

Event: Educational table and information

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Address: 25 SE 2nd Avenue, Suite 609, Miami, FL 33131

HIV and STD Testing and Outreach at Caraf Gas Station

Date: June 8

Event: HIV and STD Testing and Outreach

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Address: 13705 NW 7th Ave, Miami, FL 33168

HIV and STD Testing and Outreach at Viernes Culturales

Date: June 29

Event: HIV and STD Testing and Outreach

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Address: 1400 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135

Key Steps to Reducing HIV and AIDS

Raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and related risks

Encourage individuals to be tested for HIV.

Encourage those living with HIV/AIDS to get into treatment and care to stay healthy.

Increase youth involvement

Reduce barriers to HIV testing, prevention and care by reducing HIV/AIDS stigma.

Disseminate information on the health benefits of condoms, PrEP, and other risk reduction measures.

Working together, we can move towards Getting to Zero with no new HIV infections.

Click here to learn where to get tested.