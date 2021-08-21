Best CBD Cream for Pain: Reviews & Top Brands

We can’t deny that the majority of people are all too familiar with the sensation of suffering. The need for pain alleviation is one explanation for the rapid increase in popularity of CBD or cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive chemical. However, with so many choices, finding the best CBD cream for pain may prove quite challenging.

Moreover, an increasing number of people who are suffering from severe pain search for natural pain relief techniques. In addition to being harmful, prescription pain medications can get addicting. As a result, more and more individuals turn to CBD salves, which prove to be a safer, natural, and effective alternative medicine for a wide range of health problems in recent years.

In this article, you’ll discover the benefits of CBD creams, as well as learn how to find the best one for you.

Top 7 Brands To Buy CBD Cream for Pain Online

How We Picked The Brands of CBD Cream for Pain

When choosing the brand of CBD cream for pain relief and inflammation reduction, there are a few things that need to be taken into mind. This criterion involves the reputation of a company, as well as the overall quality of the product and the integrity of the production process.

Hemp Source

A good indicator of the quality of CBD creams, and other topical is the source of the hemp used in the formulation of such products. China, Russia, and South Korea supply 70% of the processed hemp oil on the worldwide market. Even with that much supply, these manufacturers do not share the same regulations for quality and safety as that of the US. Going for US-grown hemp is a good way to ensure that your products are safe and authentic.

CBD Type

Given the extraction process, it can produce three kinds of CBD oils: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolates. Due to the presence of all cannabinoids, plant components, and trace quantities of THC in the full-spectrum CBD oil type, it has the most potent effect on the user. On the other hand, broad-spectrum CBD oils contain the same natural cannabinoids, terpenes, and compounds, just without THC. Lastly, isolates are pure CBD extracts without any natural-occurring additives. In the production of the best CBD cream, brands usually utilize full-spectrum and broad-spectrum oils.

Hemp Quality

Locally-grown hemp serves as the main source of US-certified CBD oil. For as long as it is certified, evaluated and third-party tested, you can expect a product that is safe to use on your body.

CBD Extraction Method

While there are many methods to extract CBD oil from the whole hemp plant, it is best to go for brands that extract the oils using carbon dioxide. The CO2 extraction method is hailed as the most practical, the cleanest, and the most efficient way. This is because it produces the most potent CBD oils without the need for solvents and other harmful chemicals.

3rd Party Results

Companies should submit their goods to quality and safety testing and assessments before releasing them to the market. It is custom and standard for the brand to show product information, evaluations, certifications, and third-party testing results on their website page. This way, all customers have access to this sort of information.

Potency

The last but not the least matter to consider is the variety of potencies for a brand’s CBD cream. While most brands offer only one variant for each topical, go over other options. Some brands sell creams that are specific for skin moisture, while some have stronger CBD properties for pain relief and inflammation alleviation.

7 Best & Most Effective CBD Creams for Pain Relief in 2021

Most patients that report suffering from chronic pain reported reduced pain feelings after taking the drug, according to a 2017 study. Furthermore, a 2016 NIH research found that when people took CBD oil, their symptoms of inflammation and discomfort went down.

The market’s enthusiasm for CBD topicals for pain treatment is only growing at this point, and it’s simple to understand why and how. The most trusted and most respectable brands in the market are listed below.

Fab CBD is a very reputed brand that sells CBD products with a variety of health advantages. Based in Milwaukee, WI, this company grows its cannabis in Colorado and has made a name in the industry in terms of product quality and customer service. It is one of the most prominent CBD oil brands that offer a diverse range of products, types, and potencies since its debut in 2017.

Hemp Source

To produce their CBD oil, Fab CBD grows, harvests, processes, and extracts them from their farms in Colorado.

CBD Type

They have full-spectrum and broad-spectrum oils, isolates, and tinctures. Fab CBD creams and topicals, on the other hand, are made from a full-spectrum blend with no more than 0.3% THC content.

Hemp Quality

Fab CBD’s hemp extracts are powerful and high-quality, and the company has received a great deal of good feedback from consumers, both old and new to the brand.

CBD Extraction Method

The CO2 extraction technique is used by the business to extract the oils that are used in their goods. The company assures that all FabCBD products are devoid of hazardous chemicals since they are made without the use of solvents. Furthermore, CO2 extraction is a more environmentally benign method of extraction.

3rd Party Results

To ensure product quality and safety, Fab CBD routinely sends its goods to a third-party testing facility. It has been determined that the business would use Pro Verde Laboratories, which is an ISO 17025 certified testing laboratory.

Potency

Fab CBD packs their topical creams in a 2oz container, and each product contains 600mg of full-spectrum CBD extract. So far, this is considered the most potent blend in the market.

Price

If you compare the price of Fab CBD oils to other companies that offer the same goods, they are quite pricey. The high quality of the goods, on the other hand, justifies the high price.

Pros

The blend comes with the nourishing effects of Vitamin E and natural ingredients

The roll-on format of their creams are convenient for use

It has great moisturizing properties

Cons

Only comes in two strength options

It is a bit costly compared to other brands

Ratings

The expanded product line and varied range of potencies ensure that Fab CBD has a product for just about every client. Additionally, their superior goods and exceptional customer service keep their clientele repurchasing their favorites.

This is a product you can rely on for both pain relief and skin hydration. CBD creams from Joy Organics come as a natural unscented cream, and as a sports cream. Sold at the best prices, these topicals are cruelty-free and shipped in a carbon-neutral manner.

Hemp Source

Hemp from Joy Organics is US-grown and locally manufactured.

CBD Type

The phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract used for Joy Organics creams is a broad spectrum.

Hemp Quality

Known for their skin-rejuvenating properties, these creams also come with variants that aid in muscle recovery and pain alleviation. The formulation is free from THC traces and is blended with natural high-quality ingredients.

CBD Extraction Method

Joy Organics lists its full production process on its page, including its primary extraction method as Proprietary Extraction, which may include the use of solvents. An extraction process for THC then follows.

3rd Party Results

Customers can view the official COA from a third-party tester. You can encode the lot number of your product and you can view the actual lab results specific to the batch of the CBD cream you purchased. Lab reports are made available on the website, as well as the other ingredient lists and product details.

Potency

Joy Organics salves are available in two potencies for their Lavender Eucalyptus variant: 500 mg and 1000 mg of broad-spectrum extract.

Price

Joy Organic offers among the best prices and promotions in the industry. That said, the brand is also fairly generous with its discounts, especially to new customers.

Pros

Their subscriptions can save their buyers per weekly purchase

High-quality nourishment for the skin

Lab reports for each product are available on their website

Cons

Product inventory is limited

Uses solvents in their hemp extraction process

Ratings

Most CBD users have an overwhelmingly positive reception towards products from Joy Organics. Their affordable pricing is likely to be because of this. However, their product list is fairly limited. Then again, this seems to be an appealing inventory for beginners.

Relieve provides you with the boosted strength of a CBD topical and lidocaine to aid in the recovery of your workouts, as well as for relief of daily muscle tension. This non-greasy solution is bursting with relaxing broad-spectrum CBD extract infused with aloe vera juice and lidocaine.

Hemp Source

The company grows its hemp on US grounds where the state regulations warrant regular inspections for safety and ethical farming practices.

CBD Type

This cream comes in a broad-spectrum formula extracted from organic hemp.

Hemp Quality

When it comes to quality and effectiveness, cbdMD remains one of the most reliable brands in the market. We can go so far as recommend their formulations to experienced users and seasoned athletes.

CBD Extraction Method

cbdMD utilizes the CO2 extraction method for its broad-spectrum formulas to ensure that no solvents, chemicals, and harmful substances go into the blend.

3rd Party Results

cbdMD subjects itself to third-party laboratory testing as a commitment to release safe and quality CBD products. Their facility of choice is SC Labs, and the company is keen to allow access to the certificate of analysis for each product batch.

Potency

cbdMD cream for pain comes in two containers, the roller, and spray, and both of them come in three strengths, 500 mg, 1500 mg, and 3000 mg per container.

Price

Their pricing is relatively similar to most of the brands in the market, but the company still offers promotions and discounts for both new and long-time customers.

Pros

Price is not too expensive

The CBD cream immediately takes effect upon application

This enhances recovery for muscles and joints

Cons

Effect is temporary and may require added dosage over time

The FDA has yet to review the data on their website

Ratings

Overall, this is a product you can rely on for stress management and pain relief on a daily. The formula also has undetectable levels of tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, so you won’t get into trouble with your medical professional or the law. While it doesn’t lead the market, CBDmd is a great brand for athletes and sportspeople.

Using their signature gold formula extract, these topical CBD creams and lotions delight your senses while also nourishing and protecting your skin. Along with hemp CBD to soothe your skin, they add a variety of moisturizers and beloved botanicals such as marula, safflower, bergamot, argan, and shea butter to keep your skin looking and feeling its best. After growing them from EU-sourced seeds, the CBD oil extracted from the hemp using the CO2 method is then made into their creams.

Hemp Source

The company outsources their hemp from CV Sciences, and they grow their plants using EU-sourced hemp seeds.

CBD Type

Plus CBD creates their cream using their signature gold formula broad-spectrum extract.

Hemp Quality

Their hemp plants grow from EU-certified seeds. The company practices its agricultural method in Europe, exclusively.

CBD Extraction Method

After the harvest, the manufacturer sends the plant to a CO2 extraction chamber to start producing the base CBD oil for their products.

3rd Party Results

While their laboratory testing results are not easily accessible, the brand continually states that a reliable lab conducts independent testing on their products to ensure the integrity of their products.

Potency

Their lavender CBD cream only comes in a single potency option, which is 150 mg per container. This can be quite mild for seasoned CBD cream users.

Price

As compared to products of other brands, these creams from Plus CBD are cheaper and more affordable. This makes them a decent product for beginners to use.

Pros

The company doesn’t test its products on animals

Creams are non-GMO, organic, and free from artificial fragrances

This serves as a great moisturizing agent for the skin

Price points are relatively cheaper

Cons

Third-party testing results do not appear on the product page

The pages don’t indicate the complete ingredient list

Ratings

Plus CBD isn’t as detailed with their pages, but their products stand as one of the bestsellers in the market. Their CBD creams also make for a great skincare product, should you need immediate moisturization alongside pain relief.

#5 Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub: Best Rub

With its fast-acting cooling comfort, this CBD cream from Populum is a reliable companion for when your muscles and joints start to strain after a long day. Populum mixes its full-spectrum CBD with aloe vera to create this non-GMO, paraben-free, non-GMO, vegan, and cruelty-free topical that offers immediate effect. This, however, is an excellent choice for beginners.

Hemp Source

The company grows its hemp in the state-regulated farms of Colorado, without the use of pesticides and GMOs.

CBD Type

These cold therapy rubs contain full-spectrum CBD extracts rich in terpenes and cannabinoids, namely CBG, CBC, and CBN.

Hemp Quality

The quality of their hemp is safe and reliable, with undetected levels of heavy metals and chemicals, and is free from mycotoxins. It is as well effective and highly recommended to people with active lifestyles.

Extraction

Populum extracts the full-spectrum CBD extracts for their topicals using a two-step process involving ethanol-based extraction and distillation using fractionated coconut oil.

3rd Party Results

Each product underwent three laboratory tests to ensure purity. The certificate of analysis for their cold therapy rubs is available on the product page.

Potency

The cream comes in a 100 mg per container strength of full-spectrum CBD extract.

Price

While Populum creams are a little bit more expensive than other brands, the company compensates with free shipping for all orders, with no minimum cost. Subscriptions also guarantee buyers good discounts.

Pros

Offers free shipping, promotions, and discounts

The cooling relief is immediate and effective

Their products are vegan and did not undergo animal testing

Cons

The brand doesn’t offer a wide array of selections for their CBD creams

The product details are not comprehensive.

Ratings

We consider the CBD creams of Populum to be ideal options for those who are just starting to use cannabidiol topicals. This works as a great companion for people who are on the go every day. That said, this is not the best option for those who go through intense workouts.

Premium Jane takes pleasure in the wide range of CBD products they provide. Apart from the CO2 extracted CBD, Premium Jane products comprise fractionated coconut carrier oil and topical variants, namely rejuvenation and facial creams. Moreover, they produce their CBD extract to be more potent for topicals like creams.

Hailed as a premium brand for CBD products, Premium Jane has developed a reputation for excellent quality and a diverse product range.

Hemp Source

Premium Jane showcases the bulk of products as quality processed from their Kentucky-grown hemp.

CBD Type

The company offers full-spectrum topicals. Third-party test findings back the safety and quality of these CBD types. For that, we recognize Premium Jane for their high-quality, full-spectrum CBD oil used in their creams and salves.

Hemp Quality

The brand processes their hemp, and therefore their CBD extracts, using methods that are organic, plant-based, non-GMO, organic, solvent-free, and chemical-free. They also subject their products to laboratory testing to ensure strength, potency, safety and, purity.

CBD Extraction Method

The brand extracts the CBD processed in their products using the CO2 extraction method. The business promises that the CO2 extraction process is more ecologically friendly and that Premium Jane creams are solvent-free and safe for use.

3rd Party Results

To ensure the quality and safety of its products, Premium Jane CBD regularly submits them for third-party testing and evaluation in their laboratory, the results of which are posted on their website.

Potency

Premium Jane topicals range in potency from 12.5 to 25 mg per mL, with a total of 750 mg to 1500 mg options of full-spectrum CBD per package.

Price

Premium Jane goods are very costly, as you might imagine. Nonetheless, considering that the company provides free delivery to any place in the United States, this may be regarded as a cost-effective purchase.

Pros

Innovative rejuvenation and facial creams

Their high-quality topicals improve skin quality

Their creams are potent and full-spectrum

Cons

The products may be too expensive for beginners

Their creams are more cosmetic than pain-relieving

Ratings

Premium Jane sells a small selection of the most innovative and popular CBD topicals, among other things, on their official website. Educating the general public of the natural medicinal advantages of CBD produced is their main mission. That said, the company is fairly successful in providing products that support its mission.

The formulation contains minimal fragrance, and maximum impact, making it a great choice for those who prefer the natural effect. Not only does the brand comply with FDA restrictions, but they are as well keen on subjecting their products to the best certifications and testing facilities.

Hemp Source

The company doesn’t source all of their hemps in one place, but they claim to grow 70% of the hemp on their Central Oregon farm.

CBD Type

Lazarus Naturals formulates their CBD lotion with full-spectrum hemp extract.

Hemp Quality

Its all-natural ingredient list guarantees a safe and chemical-free product for all users. However, bear in mind that you need to check for allergies before use.

CBD Extraction Method

Lazarus Naturals uses ethanol as the base for their extraction process to retain more terpenes in their formulations.

3rd Party Results

The brand advocates for third-party lab testing on all CBD products. That said, Lazarus Naturals subjects their formulations and extracts to third-party testing facilities for heavy metals, chemicals, solvent residues, and overall potency.

Potency

This CBD lotion from Lazarus Naturals contains 300 mg of CBD per 30 ml container, which equals 50 mg of CBD per teaspoon of the cream.

Price

CBD creams and lotions from Lazarus Naturals are quite affordable. This makes them a great choice for beginners, as well as for those who are tight on their budget. Without spending too much, customers get to experience the benefits of CBD topicals.

Pros

The brand displays the complete ingredient list and product details on their page

The company is hands-on in monitoring the farm-to-front door process

Effects are immediate but are mild

Cons

The company utilizes ethanol for its extraction process

This is not recommended for seasoned athletes

Ratings

Generally, Lazarus Naturals is a reputable and trustworthy company that continues to provide quality CBD topicals to its users. While they are not known for strength and potency, their lotions offer the relief that can get you through the day-to-day.

Do CBD Cream Really Provides Relief from Pain?

Best CBD brands always make sure that their CBD creams have therapeutic and anti-inflammatory ingredients like arnica, camphor, and menthol, which provide anti-inflammatory and rejuvenating effects. These items effectively reduce stiffness, tension, pains, muscle tightness, and soreness through their cooling and warming effect on joints and muscles.

CBD creams are excellent for athletes and gym enthusiasts. Additionally, it successfully aids people who experience chronic discomfort. It also supports improved physical health and comes in a variety of strengths. Moreover, manufacturers use essential oils in particular formulations to assist and relieve aches and pains while also aiding muscle and joint healing and repair.

The Science behind CBD Cream & Pain Relief

According to thecbdbreak.com, an effective CBD cream can help improve the overall health of the skin by decreasing excess oil buildup, itching, and soreness, as well as improving the total amount of moisture in the skin. In addition to all of these advantages, utilizing all of these products together provides a slew of CBD topical benefits, including:

Relief for painful sensations from joints and nerves

Alleviated inflammation and reduced intensity of muscle spasms and pain

Overall sensation of ease, comfort, and relaxation

Like other CBD medicines, creams made from high-quality hemp extract works within the body to create an entourage effect, which is a beneficial side effect. The entourage effect occurs when all of the cannabinoid chemicals found in cannabis, namely CBD, CBN, CBG, THC, and others, start to interact with one another.

This reaction will then result in the enhancement of each other’s beneficial benefits while simultaneously reducing each other’s negative effects, as described above. There are certain severe side effects associated with THC, some may include nausea and paranoia. However, when it is combined with other cannabinoids like CBD, these bad effects are substantially reduced. In some instances, it eliminates the negative symptoms. Because this effect potentially reduces these harmful side effects, users are afforded greater pain relief over time.

Furthermore, when you apply CBD cream to your skin, you are assisting your body in reaping a plethora of benefits with no negative side effects. The long-term effect of this is an improvement in skin moisture replenishment, regeneration, and pain alleviation.

Full vs Broad Spectrum: Which Cream is Better for Pain?

The main difference between full-spectrum CBD creams from broad-spectrum CBD creams is the THC content. Both of these CBD types contain the naturally occurring compounds, cannabinoids, and terpenes left behind from the extraction process. Now, companies produce CBD creams, salves, and topicals from this hemp oil. Both of which prove effective.

However, when talking about optimal pain relief, this 2018 study shows that full-spectrum is more effective because of the very presence of THC and other cannabinoids. The combined presence of these natural compounds facilitates the entourage effect, which improves the general relieving effect. Moreover, another 2018 study shows that some compounds in CBD oil come with neuroprotective effects, which may aid in recovery and rejuvenation.

Safety & Legal Factors Concerning CBD Cream

The state only allows users of the legal age to consume and use CBD products. Medical authorities also permit the use of CBD for patients undergoing therapy, provided they remain under professional supervision.

According to Healthline, most states establish the THC limit widely to have valuable content that must not be more than 0.3 percent, but this may vary by state. It’s probably better if you verify your state’s legislation on CBD’s legal ramifications.

To know more about legalities concerning CBD, you may look into the state laws in your area to prevent getting into trouble. The authorities subject manufacturing bodies to stringent regulatory oversight to get the certification.

Where & How to Order the CBD Cream

Make all of your CBD cream purchases through their official website to take advantage of all of the benefits and savings available. This way, you will be able to ensure the validity of the CBD creams you purchase.

Purchasing goods from a website also implies that the product has comprehensive information. Seasonal discounts and promotions are available on official pages. Additionally, you may simply contact customer service and request a refund if you get an inefficient product or if the package has any flaws.

If you want to purchase the goods from their distributors or brick and mortar outlets, you can use the website’s store finder to find the nearest location. One other option is to inquire with your local pharmacies, chiropractors, and medical professionals about their available inventory.

Final Thoughts

Before you buy CBD creams and other hemp-derived topicals, you should go for reputable brands with products most known to alleviate aches and pains. This way, this product can help you discomforts associated with sports, an active lifestyle, or unfortunately, some chronic conditions. CBD creams come with warming and cooling effects, making them a great treatment for severe health conditions that cause discomfort when left unattended.

Go for businesses that place a high emphasis on openness and provide great customer service. Moreover, look at third-party lab results regularly to ensure that you know precisely what you’re putting into or on your body.

If you have any questions or concerns about using CBD Salve for pain treatment, never hesitate to arrange a consultation with a doctor or your primary care provider.