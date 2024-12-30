Ring in the New Year with Fireworks and Drone Show in Jamaica with PM Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In a video post on the Urban Development Corporation social media pages, the Prime Minister said he will attend the Fireworks on the Waterfront to ring in a new year of prosperity, hope, peace, and productivity. He also urged Jamaicans to join him and says he is sure everyone will enjoy the entertainment package planned.

The entertainment package, fireworks and drone show will be islandwide on the Kingston waterfront. Ocho Rios Bay Beach and Harmony Beach Park inMontego Bay. The Entertainment Package includes performances from Gramps Morgan, Kevin Downswell, Alaine, Chalice, Mortimer, Chezidek, AJ Brown, Samory I and much more under the theme “Life, Love and Harmony”.

For the children there will be a Kiddies village from midday into the night andthere will be a skills expo and wellness lounge at each location preparingpatrons for the excitement of the night which will be Free to the public.