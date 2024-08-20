Westbury, Long Island – Registered nurse Jasmine Wilson is the lucky grand prize winner of the 2024 COJO Benefit Raffle. Ms. Wilson, who is currently employed at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx wins a 5-day/4-night all-inclusive stay for two at Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, along with a pair of round-trip JetBlue tickets courtesy of JetBlue Airways.

The drawing took place on August 17th, during the elegant Summer Soiree “Style By The Pool” hosted at the Westbury, Long Island home of Maurice and Fay Russell. Despite a rainy evening, the spirited crowd was undeterred, enjoying great food from The Door Restaurant and a stylish poolside fashion show featuring pieces from Stoosh Boutique, Signature Closet with designers KeiOsha Swim, luxury swimwear brand and Courtney Washington.

Camille Russell, attorney-at-law and daughter of the hosts, had the honor of drawing the raffle winners. Each winner was thrilled to receive a vacation package to Jamaica, including airline tickets courtesy of JetBlue Airways.

Congratulations to the COJO Benefit Raffle Winners:

Grand Prize : Jasmine Wilson won a 5-day/4-night all-inclusive stay for two at Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts , along with round-trip JetBlue tickets

: Jasmine Wilson won a 5-day/4-night all-inclusive stay for two at , along with round-trip JetBlue tickets Second Prize : Marilyn Morrison was elated to claim a 5-day/4-night all-inclusive stay for two at Ocean Coral Spring , paired with round-trip JetBlue tickets

: Marilyn Morrison was elated to claim a 5-day/4-night all-inclusive stay for two at , paired with round-trip JetBlue tickets Third Prize: Roy Reid enjoyed a 4-day/3-night all-inclusive stay for two at Princess Hotels & Resorts, complemented by round-trip JetBlue tickets

The evening’s entertainment was provided by Empea Entertainment with DJ Desi, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere throughout the event.

It was also announced that the 30th Anniversary Scholarship Gala & Awards will be held on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at Fox Hollow Country Club.