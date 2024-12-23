New Year’s Eve: Join the Festivities at the UDC Fireworks Festival in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On December 31st, the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) will present its 21st staging of The UDC Fireworks Festival.

One festival taking place in three locations. The theme is Life, Love, and Harmony. This theme shows the qualities of the three places hosting the celebration. The locations are Ocho Rios Bay Beach in St. Ann, the Kingston Waterfront, and Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay.

The festivities will have a Kiddies village from midday until night. There will also be a skills expo and wellness lounge at each location. These will help prepare guests for the excitement of the night.

Performing Live

The concert element of the Festival will feature some of Jamaica’s finest talent including Chalice, Gramps Morgan, Mortimer, Joby J, Samory I, Alaine, AJ Brown, Janeel Mills, Papa Michigan, Kevin Downswell, HUMBLE and the Diamond Family of Gospel comprising Sista Patt, Lubert Levy and Levys Heritage.

The event is FREE to the public at all three locations but patrons in Kingston and Ocho Rios have the option of paying for an elevated food and drink inclusive experience to add a special touch to an already magical event.

The Festival will feature a special interactive element which will tie all three locations together using cameras and the fireworks at midnight will be enhanced by the addition of a drone show to accentuate the turn of the new year.