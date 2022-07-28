Inaugural Junkanoo Fest 242 gets Underway in South Florida

[MIAMI] – Junkanooers, Bahamians, and friends of The Bahamas will converge Thursday, 28 July, at Bunche Park in Miami Gardens for the first ever Junkanoo Fest 242 sponsored by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA). The four-day cultural festival, running from 28 – 31 July is organized by Conch Pearl Entertainment and seeks to celebrate the connection between South Florida and The Bahamas while showcasing the talent and creativity of Bahamian artisans to a wider audience.

Junkanoo Rush

The festival officially opens to the public on Friday, 29 July. Lady Ann Marie Davis, wife of the Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, will be a special guest at the festival on Friday and Saturday. A main highlight of the festival will be a unique Junkanoo rush out where festival attendees are invited to bring drums, whistles and cowbells and join the more than 100 Bahamian and American Junkanooers in a two-day parade contest. Davis will present the awards to the winners of the competition during an awards ceremony on Saturday afternoon, 30 July.

Cultural Show

Festival goers can expect to be treated to an authentic Bahamian fashion show and a Bahamian cultural show featuring Bahamian artists such as Sweet Emily and Ilsha with the Motion Band. There will also be booths displaying authentically made Bahamian products and vendors with a variety of Bahamian culinary treats and beverages to choose from.

Honors Banquet

Junkanoo Fest 242 will culminate with an Honours Banquet on Sunday night, 31 July, where 10 community-minded Bahamian residents of South Florida, will be recognised for their commitment to preserving Bahamian heritage through the creation of programmes and support services in their respective communities.