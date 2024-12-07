Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Richie Stephens in South Florida

by Howard Campbell

MIRAMAR – Whether he is performing in South Florida, or just chilling there with family and friends, Richie Stephens considers the region “my home away from home.” He returns to the area for the New Year’s Eve Under The Stars Block Party at Miramar Regional Park.

The free event is a joint production between Miramar City Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers and Grammy-winning band, Inner Circle.

“Performing in South Florida is basically the same as Jamaica, there’s a lotta Jamaican people there and even though the audience is sometimes mixed, you still get that strong Jamaican cultural vibes. I’m always passing through South Florida and I’m looking forward to New Year’s Eve,” said Stephens.

Best known for songs such as Pot of Gold, Trying to Get to You and Fight Back (with Garnet Silk), Stephens has been a leading dancehall-reggae act for over 30 years. Once signed to Motown Records, he recorded one album (Pot of Gold) for that legendary soul label in 1993.

Stephens will be the main act at the event. Donovan Campbell, a well-known news anchor from WSVN 7News in Miami, is hosting it.

King Waggy T, a stalwart of the South Florida reggae scene, and fellow sound system operator DJ Fergy, will spin the hits throughout the evening. Patrons also get to win prizes in the Best Dressed Couple and Wobble Dance contests.

Under The Stars Block Party has become a popular attraction in Miramar, one of several cities in South Florida with a massive Jamaican community. Last year’s show had roots singer Luciano as headliner.

Under The Stars Block Party Event Details

Date: December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024 Time : 7:00 PM – 1:00 AM

: 7:00 PM – 1:00 AM Location : Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL

: Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar, FL Admission : FREE

: FREE Parking : Free on-site

: Free on-site Fireworks Show and Ball Drop 12am Midnight

For more information, VIP table reservations, or media inquiries, please visit MiramarNYE.Eventbrite.com or contact [email protected]