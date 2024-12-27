Entertainment

Reggae Music Video Hits #1 on iTunes: Buju Banton ft. Capleton

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Ahead of his Intimate concert on January 4th, 2025, in Jamaica, Buju Banton hit #1 on the USA Reggae Music Video iTunes chart with his collab with Capleton. The single “This is How We Roll” also features Boston rapper, BL tha Hook Slaya. The reggae music video was featured earlier this year on BET Jamz.

Capleton will also have two performances on New Year’s Day in Jamaica. He will perform at Club Meca with Teejay and also in Mountain View at the Eastern Extravaganza.

Buju Banton spent 2024 on his sold out tour of the United States and Capleton headlined City Splash in the UK and did several shows in the United States including Reggae Love Fest at Barclays Center with Shabba Ranks and Super Cat. Capleton also made a surprise appearance performing at the Red Bull Culture Clash in Kingston, Jamaica.

