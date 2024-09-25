KINGSTON, Jamaica – The eagerly awaited Intimate Jamaica concert series beneath the night sky is returning for its second edition, guaranteeing a memorable experience for fans of reggae music. Headlining this extraordinary event are two of Jamaica’s most iconic artists, Beres Hammond and Buju Banton. They will grace the stage together in a much-anticipated live performance. All taking place at the picturesque Plantation Cove in Priory, St Ann, Jamaica.

VIP Experience

Building on the success of the first edition, the upcoming Intimate – Jamaica concert will feature a few exciting changes to enhance the overall experience for attendees. VIP tickets are available and include exclusive perks. These perks include separate direct entry, front-of-stage access, VIP bar services (not inclusive), and bottle service. Early bird tickets are now on sale at www.intimatejamaica.com.

While the full lineup of artists is yet to be announced, fans can expect a carefully curated selection of some of the finest talents from Jamaica and beyond to grace the stage in the spirit of Intimate. The event promises to showcase the artistry of the island’s most profound talents. Delivering a unique blend of music that is sure to captivate audiences.

“Our Intimate family enjoyed the first staging in 2023, so we are back to do it again, come out and bring your dancing shoes” say Beres Hammond.

Intimate – Jamaica Event Producers

Intimate is proudly presented by two esteemed event producers, FYVE Events & Talent Limited and A-Team Management. FYVE Events & Talent Limited, led by managing director Marlon Burke. Marlon boasts over twenty years of experience in the entertainment industry. Plus, he has deep roots in Jamaican entertainment. A-Team Management, founded by Joseph “Budafuco” Louis and Steven “Jabba” Beckford, has been a prominent player in the industry for over two decades, known for organizing premier events and global music festivals.

This collaboration between two industry-leading event producers is set to unite music enthusiasts in an intimate setting, celebrating the unique talents that Jamaica has contributed to the world of music. Stay tuned for more updates on the event lineup. Join us on January 4th, 2025, for a memorable night of music and friendship at Intimate – Jamaica.