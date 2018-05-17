Haitian-American roots/blues musician Paul Beaubrun releases new album, Ayibobo

NEW YORK – Haitian-American roots/blues musician Paul Beaubrun released “Rise Up,” the second single from his new album Ayibobo (out May 11th via Ropeadope). Culture Collide premiered the song alongside Paul’s travel guide of Port-au-Prince.

The NYC-based artist also recently released the video for his first single “,” withsaying “with this song Beaubrun locks into a deep groove and asks the big questions we all want to know.”

Paul Beaubrun grew up immersed in music; his family formed the GRAMMY-nominated band Boukman Eksperyans, a mizik rasin band from Port-au-Prince. The band’s name is derived from Dutty Boukman, a leader of the 1791 slave revolt that started the Haitian Revolution, and the English word “Experience,” a direct reference to Jimi Hendrix. The family was forever tied to political upheaval in Haiti, and in 1991 was forced in exile after Haiti’s first democratically elected president Jean Bertrand Aristide was overthrown in a military coup d’etat.

At the time Paul was just a teenager playing ball in Port-au-Prince when he suddenly heard his mother on the radio calling out to warn him of danger at their door. Paul then fled to New York, where he honed his craft and carried his Haitian perspective forward. Forging a unique and transfixing sound he calls “roots/blues,” Beaubrun began to weave together his impeccable guitar skills, rich vocals, and cultural history; all while singing in a smooth melange of English, French and Creole.

Upon release, Paul’s 2015 album Vilnerab soared directly to #1 on iTunes in the World Music category and received rave reviews.

In 2016, he was nominated for a Dora Award by the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts for Outstanding Sound Design/Composition in the production of the play Espwa/Espoir.

Beaubrun has performed alongside an eclectic list of A-list artists including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Arcade Fire, Jackson Browne, Emmanuel Jal, Maxwell, Sheryl Crow, Bob Weir, Michael Brun, and David Byrne.

Beaubrun seeks to conquer the world with gentleness in his music. There is little need to dissect the message or the music – it is simple and indisputable. The best way to describe this wondrous process is with the Haitian Creole word for “Blessings” – the perfect title for Paul’s album – Ayibobo