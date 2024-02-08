Jamaican Dancehall Star Teejay Releases Debut EP I Am Chippy

MIAMI – Despite struggle and strife, rising star Teejay has come a long way from his humble beginnings. The 29-year-old songwriter and dancehall vocalist, hailing from Montego Bay, Jamaica, has come to claim the throne with his debut EP I Am Chippy, out now on all platforms via Warner Records.

Teejay delivers a 9-track selection of original and hard-hitting dancehall anthems that show his versatility, both vocally and lyrically. Grammy-winning and diamond-selling dancehall icon Shaggy, along with Teejay, Sharon Burke and Steve Carless, are co-executive producers of the EP.

The recent Billboard cover star is forging a path for the future of dancehall. He is looking to redefine what dancehall music looks like in mainstream spaces and continue to break new boundaries for the genre. Titled after a name Teejay was given as a child, the I Am Chippy EP will invite listeners to a more personal understanding of the artist. He experiments musically while also giving fans his signature singjay style, a multiskilled mix of effortless singing and deejaying (rapping) in the same breath.

“This EP has something for everyone. The world is going to dance to ‘Dip.’ The ladies got ‘Twerk It.’ The streets have tracks like ‘Fully Auto’ and ‘Chop Life’ and we’re gonna uplift the yutes on ‘Star.’ That one of my favorites tracks and features Quada and my 11-year-old son Jaydon. I made this album for this next generation, but most importantly my people,” the proud Jamaican artist states.

Today, the “Up Top Boss” revealed a brand new video (directed by Lagikz Supreme) for the EP’s latest banger “Dip” featuring fellow dancehall star Tommy Lee Sparta. The video transports you to one of Kingston’s famous weekly street parties, Uptown Mondayz, and commands a new dance created by Gabi Don.

2023 anthem “Drift”

I Am Chippy will also feature Teejay’s breakout 2023 anthem “Drift” as a bonus track and its latest remix with Nigerian afrobeats hitmaker Davido (Watch here). What was one of dancehall’s biggest songs of 2023 continues to climb the U.S. Billboard‘s charts (R&B/Hip Hop Airplay, Rhythmic Top 40 Airplay, and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay). The song has reached 75 million + global streams and amassed over 1 billion TikTok views for its viral dance (originally created by Gabi Don) to date. Usain Bolt, Burna Boy, Cardi B and Offset are just a few of the famous faces seen grooving to his track on socials.

Highlighting Jamaica’s rich musical talent, Teejay also collaborates with artists of his homeland like Tommy Lee Sparta on the catchy dance track “Dip” (produced by Panda who also created “Drift”), dancehall don Skillibeng on “Never” (Slingerz Records), the gritty baritone upstart Bayka on “Fully Auto” (Panda/Sabaster Muzik), Malie Donn on “Chop Life” (Overproof Records), and Jaydon & Quada on the inspiring march-to-the-top track “Star” (Extol Music). Through I Am Chippy, Teejay cements himself in music history and takes his rightful place in dancehall royalty as he aims to elevate the genre while honoring his roots and musical influences.

Watch Teejay Dip