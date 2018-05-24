12th Annual Best of the Best Moves Indoors to Mana Wynwood Convention Center

12th Annual Best of the Best Presented by Kandypens

MIAMI – With only three days before the biggest Caribbean concert in North America, organizers of Best of Best have made the decision to move the concert indoors to Mana Wynwood Convention Center.

Over the next few days there is tropical weather warning for the South Miami area, which is not conducive to having a concert of this magnitude outdoors.

“Safety has always been the first priority, therefore we have decided to take the concert indoors. We can’t control Mother Nature, but cancelling the show was not an option either. We had to take into consideration all the persons who purchased tickets, purchased flights and booked hotels to be a part of this premiere event and therefore the show MUST GO ON” says co-promoter Steve ‘Jabba’ Beckford.

Best of the Best will take place on Sunday May 27th at Mana Wynwood Convention Center, located at 318 NW 23rd st. Miami Florida. There will be more than enough space for the crowd anticipated, as this venue is over 10000 sq ft. All tickets purchased will be honored.

“Come out early and make sure bring your flags, we are going to celebrate and make history. We thank each and everyone for the continued support and look forward to seeing you this Sunday inside Mana Wynwood Convention Center” says Steve ‘Jabba’ Beckford.