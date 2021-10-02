FCSA Sends Condolences to the Marcano-Scarbriel Family

[ORLANDO] – Florida Caribbean Student Association (FCSA) expresses their heartfelt condolences to the Marcano-Scarbriel family. A young soul gone too soon.

Condolences to the Marciano-Scarbriel Family on the loss of Valencia College Student, Miya Marcano.

We extend our love and support around your family. As college students of Caribbean descent across the state of Florida, this tragic incident hits close to our homes and personal experiences. Please know that our organization is here to provide any support and also to celebrate her life in any meaningful way.

Jamar Brown

President | FCSA