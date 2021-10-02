By October 2, 2021 0 Comments Read More →

FCSA Sends Condolences to the Marcano-Scarbriel Family
[ORLANDO]Florida Caribbean Student Association (FCSA) expresses their heartfelt condolences to the Marcano-Scarbriel family. A young soul gone too soon.

We extend our love and support around your family. As college students of Caribbean descent across the state of Florida, this tragic incident hits close to our homes and personal experiences. Please know that our organization is here to provide any support and also to celebrate her life in any meaningful way.

Jamar Brown

President | FCSA

