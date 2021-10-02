Miami Broward Carnival Family Extend Condolences to Miya Marcano’s Family

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – With a heavy heart, the extended Miami Broward Carnival family extends their deepest condolences and prayers to DJ Eternal Vibes (Marlon Marcano), Yma Scarbriel, and Giselle Wassi One Blanche on the loss of their daughter Miya Marcano.

Miya, a beautiful spirit who played mas at our Jr. Carnival and a student at Valencia College – graduate of Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, was a special part of our Carnival family. We promise to wrap our love around your family as you journey through one of the most difficult moments in your lives.

We extend love and support around them to provide the healing and peace they will need as they move forward. Your Carnival Family is here for you in any way that is needed.

With love and our prayers.

Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, Inc.

Chair, Joan Justin Hinkson