Central Broward Park Getting a $8.4 million Facelift Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup

by Howard Campbell

LAUDERHILL – Four months away from hosting its first match in the ICC T20 World Cup, the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium is getting ready for a $8.4 million facelift.

Ground was broken on February 13 for renovation on the complex, which opened 2007 in the city of Lauderhill. It is one of three venues in the United States that will host matches in the June 1-29 tournament.

The Broward County Parks and Recreation Division are in charge of the operation. A number of city officials, including mayor Ken Thurston, attended the symbolic breaking of ground.

He told South Florida Caribbean News that although Lauderhill is not home to many hotels, visitors in town for the tournament will have plenty to do.

“We have the benefit of great shopping at Sawgrass Mills Mall, the benefit of the beaches, the sun and the sand, so we’re really excited about the prospect,” he said.

Broward County commissioner Hazelle Rogers, a Jamaican who has represented Lauderdale Lakes at the state and county levels, spoke about the importance of young people supporting the four matches that will be played at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium. “We’re also pushing our children so we can sustain cricket, because we are not getting younger. So, we want the spectators to be more diverse, we want to see more young people participating,” she stated.

Upcoming Matches

Sri Lanka versus Nepal is the first match scheduled for the Lauderhill venue on June 11. The US against Ireland on June 14, India versus Canada on June 15, and Pakistan versus Ireland on June 16 are the other fixtures scheduled for Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium which has capacity seating for 8,000 spectators.

Since it’s official opening 17 years ago, it has hosted one-day internationals and T20 matches featuring top teams and players.

The tournament will be contested by 19 teams including defending champions England and two-time winners West Indies.

Opening match takes place in Dallas, Texas between the United States and Canada. The final match will be taking place at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Matches will also be played in New York and seven Caribbean countries.