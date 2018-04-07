Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket tournament returns to South Florida

by Howard Campbell

LAUDERHILL – Despite a drop in attendance in 2017, the Caribbean Premier League T20 cricket tournament will return to South Florida for a third straight year in August.

Jeff Miller, a member of the Jamaica Tallawahs, one of the six franchise teams, said promoters of the CPL have committed their support for matches at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill.

He said the number of teams and dates of matches have not been confirmed by organizers.

The Tallawahs, Barbados Tridents, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors were the teams that played the South Florida leg of the tournament in August last year.

Unlike the inaugural matches in 2016 which drew large and enthusiastic crowds, the 2017 games had poor turnouts.

The 2018 CPL was launched on March 1 in London. Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders and St. Lucia Stars will also compete this season.

A number of top international players have been selected including New Zealand’s Martin Gupthill, Shahid Afridi of Pakistan, and West Indians Chris Gayle and Andre Russell, who makes a return to the game after serving a one-year ban for a doping violation.