FAU’s Florida’s First-Generation Students Application Now Open

[BOCA RATON] – As National First-Generation Student Day quickly approaches on November 8, Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program announced its applications are now open for the Class of 2026. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

“First-generation students need a strong foundation of support and encouragement,” Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program Co-Founder Aubrey Strul. “Every day, we work to level the playing field and address potential barriers for these talented students, so they can focus on their education and succeed.”

The Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program offers academically talented, first-generation, low-income high school seniors the opportunity to graduate from FAU, debt-free. Selected students will receive four-year financial aid packages for tuition, on-campus housing, books, a meal plan and additional resources needed to complete their college degree.

Each scholar follows “The Path,” a 17-step program which includes wraparound services which support successful collegiate careers and post-graduate lives, including career planning, mentoring, and financial literacy, among others.

First Generation Student Criteria

Prospective Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars must meet the following criteria:

First-generation student (defined as parents not having attended college) 2022 high school graduate Accepted to FAU for the Fall 2022 Semester

Interested students must submit a completed FAFSA application to assess eligibility for Federal Pell Grant funds, commit to enrolling in 30 credits per academic year and agree to live on campus for all four years.

Philanthropists Aubrey and Sally Strul

Developed by Boca Raton philanthropists Aubrey and Sally Strul in partnership with FAU President John Kelly and first lady Carolyn Kelly. The Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program aims to lessen the crippling burden of school debt. In addition to offering guidance to students who otherwise would navigate college life alone. A former first-generation student, Strul provided the initial $1 million investment to launch the program. He and his wife remain dedicated to working with the University to ensure the scholarship’s continued success and steady growth. Since 2017, the program now boasts eight graduates and has grown to include nearly 60 scholars.

“FAU is an institution where students from all backgrounds have the opportunity to succeed,” said FAU President John Kelly. “Education has been referred to as ‘the great equalizer,’ and I am proud that The Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars program is helping to eliminate education inequality for our state’s aspiring first-generation students.”

For questions regarding the application, contact Keven Allen, Director of First-Generation Student Success, at kallenjr@fau.edu.