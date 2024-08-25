SOUTH FLORIDA – Capleton scored his 2nd consecutive iTunes hit on the USA reggae songs chart. His song “Rich Summer” with Jah Thunda and BL tha Hook Slaya peaked at number 2. This happened after his single “This is How We Roll” with Buju Banton and BL tha Hook Slaya also peaked atnumber 2.

Capleton recently returned from a sold-out show in Baltimore, Maryland where thousands of fans stood up in the rain to see Capleton’s performance. “When I was jumping on the stage it was full of water”, Capleton said. Capleton also had a very successful return of his show St. Mary Mi Come From which saw performances from Chronic Law, Munga Honorebel, and much more.