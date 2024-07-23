Entertainment

Buju Banton

NEW YORK – On Saturday, July 20th, 2024, on BET Jams, the video, “This is How WeRoll” with Buju Banton, Capleton, and BL tha Hook Slaya premiered. The video was added to the BET Jams mixtape video rotation.

The song peaked at #3 on the USA iTunes reggae songs charts. It has also hit the NY Reggae songs charts. The single was produced by Hook Slaya Records and the single and video are being marketed by Contractor Music Marketing. The video was shot in Jamaica and directed by Courtney Panton.

Capleton

Of the collaboration, Capleton said, “This is a great collab. It’s all about the music. When you listen to this one you hear vibes and substance. It is an uplifting, authentic dancehall track. It reminds me of when mi just buss.

 

