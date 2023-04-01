Causion Using Music and Debut Movie Appearance as Therapy

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – As he continues his fight to regain full health, Antiguan singer Causion is using music and his debut movie appearance as therapy. The South Florida-based artist is currently working on several projects including a new album, due in June.

Antigua me Come From, a song he co-wrote and co-produced with Jamaican keyboardist Maurice Gregory, is part of the Antigua Tourist Board’s campaign to lure visitors to the island. It was released last year.

Causion, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer four years ago, also took a shot at acting in the movie, Deep Blue, a movie co-produced by fellow Antiguans, Howard and Mitzi Allen. He plays Leroy, a fisherman.

He said writing and recording Antigua mi Come From, as well as regular trips to the island in the past two years, has made him realize how much he loves his homeland.

“Antigua has a dear place in my heart. I always wanted to do a song like that but the timing wasn’t right,” he said. “I love the country, I have a love for the people, it’s a joy to be there.”

World-famous for its 365 beaches, Antigua has also produced a number of legendary cricketers who played for the West Indies. They include Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Richie Richardson and Sir Curtly Ambrose.

Deep Blue premiered March 25 in St. Johns, the Antiguan capital. It tells the story of a marine biologist who clashes with a developer as she attempts to help a fishing community maintain their livelihood.

The 55 year-old Causion worked on Antigua mi Come From and Deep Blue during a hectic period of treatment. He said singing and acting was “a wonderful thing for my mental state of mind”, adding that he is now in “a good place.”

In June, he plans to release Mission in Progress, his sixth album.