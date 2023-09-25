Maxi Priest to Headline the AFJ 2023 Gala After Party Soirée in NYC

NEW YORK – On Friday, October 27th, the American Friends of Jamaica, Inc. (AFJ) will host its 2023 Hummingbird Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. The AFJ will host its After Party Soirée beginning at 9:00 pm which features a performance by internationally renowned Grammy nominee Maxi Priest, music selection by Max Glazer, and an open premium bar.

Maxi Priest is a British reggae artist of Jamaican descent best known for singing reggae with R&B influence, also known as reggae fusion. He was one of the first international artists to have success in the genre. In 1990, Priest charted number one on the US Billboard Top 100 with his song “Close to You”, becoming one of only two British reggae acts to do so. He’s collaborated with other artists such as Sly and Robbie, Shaggy, UB40 and more. In 2021, he was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album with his album It All Comes Back to Love.

For more than four decades, the AFJ has awarded over U$20M in grants to provide well-needed support in education, healthcare, and economic development across the island. Funds raised during the Gala and After Party will go directly toward the AFJ Grant Program and specific programs which will be highlighted at the Gala.

Award Recipients

This year the AFJ will present awards to Danny Wegman, Chairman of Wegmans Food Markets Inc., Paula Kerr-Jarrett Wegman, Social Entrepreneur, Sherrese Clarke Soares, Founder of HarbourView Equity Partners, and Janice Hart of Yale New Haven Hospital.

The Gala begins with a cocktail reception at 6:30 pm, which leads to a premium four-course dinner and the award presentation before the After Party performance.

Limited Gala After Party Soirée tickets are available on the AFJ website at www.theafj.org. For more information please contact [email protected] or call 212-265-2550.

Corporate sponsors of the 2023 Hummingbird Gala include Wegmans Food Markets Inc., Sands Family Foundation, JetBlue, GraceKennedy Ltd., Cari-Med Group Ltd., Steuart Foundation, and Hegemon Capital.