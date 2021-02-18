Mister D Goes From Writing Reggae Songs to Releasing First Single

by Howard Campbell

[ATLANTA] – Humor has always had a place in reggae, even in the heady days of the 1970s when the message of Rasta dominated through Bob Marley and Burning Spear. Singer Mister D represents the music’s lighter side with Pum Pum Yam, his first song.

Co-produced by Rohan Carr and Douglas McLeary, it was released in January. Its title references Jamaican slang for female genitalia, but Mister D says he is just having fun.

“I think reggae is missing songs with a lighter touch such as Pum Pum Yam. It don’t have to be vulgar,” he said.

Based in Atlanta, Mister D has been writing songs for other artists including The Silvertones and Keith Coley for years. He decided to finally start recording last year as he felt “my calling had just come”.

Mister D is from Kingston, Jamaica. He lived there during the 1960s and 1970s when singers like Stanley Beckford and Carl Malcolm scored with rib-tickling songs like Soldering (which was covered by Hall And Oates) and Fattie Bum Bum.

In the 1980s, as ‘slackness’ reigned in the dancehall, Papa San, Stitchie and Professor Nuts carried the banner high with a series of tongue-in-cheek hit songs.

Now that he has got his recording career rolling with Pum Pum Yam, Mister D is eager to do more songs. He plans to release an album in 2021.