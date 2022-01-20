King Addies’ New RudeBoy Choice Playlist

[NEW YORK] – America’s #1 sound, King Addies, has officially planted its flag on Spotify with the recent debut of the ever colossal RudeBoy Choice playlist.

The New York City sound system juggernaut’s very first playlist salutes Jamaican music living legends. This includes vintage songs from some of Reggae Dancehall’s most iconic, and original, music culture influencers. Including Big Youth, U-Roy, Yellowman, Johnny Clarke and many more.

Adding the modern-day playlist approach to their 39-year niche of introducing and/or popularizing Reggae Dancehall artists in the international arena. The music influencers are also slated to release Steppaz. A playlist which will specifically promote the discovery of new generation Reggae Dancehall artists, and new music from the genres.

When asked why they chose to begin their playlist curation with veteran artists, co-manager Shinze stated “The original legends set the foundation for everyone who came after. Although we are known for bussing the most new chunes via dubplates over the years, we love and rate where the culture is coming from. Some of the artists we debuted Rude Boy Choice with were at the forefront of the dubplate era. So, we wanted to celebrate them first.”

RudeBoy Choice playlist is an epic journey through time that you don’t want to miss. It is streaming now on the King Addies Music Spotify profile, and will be updated weekly on #FBF Fridays.